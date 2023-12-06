Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK announces $46 million humanitarian aid package for Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 6, 2023 9:29 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky meets U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron in Kyiv on Nov. 16, 2023. (Office of the President of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron will announce 7.75 million pounds ($9.8 million) in aid for Ukraine ahead of his upcoming trip to the U.S., raising the total of the new winter humanitarian response package to 36.8 million pounds ($46.3 million), according to a press release by the foreign secretary's office on Dec. 6.

Cameron previously announced 29 million pounds in humanitarian aid in the leadup to his first trip to Washington as foreign secretary on Dec. 6.

The aid package is part of an overall fund of 127 million pounds ($160 million) in humanitarian support that the U.K. pledged at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in June 2023.

While in the U.S., Cameron will "hold an intensive round of diplomatic talks" with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to emphasize the importance of international support for Ukraine.

"If we allow Putin’s aggression to succeed, it will embolden those who challenge democracy and threaten our way of life. We cannot let them prevail," Cameron said.

He will also meet with Congressional members from both parties amid the ongoing deadlock on military aid for Ukraine in Congress. The U.S. Senate is scheduled for a vote on Dec. 6 on a $61.4 billion package, which Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged members of his party to vote against unless it contains provisions on increased border security.

Cameron told reporters on Dec. 5 that the U.K. is also committed to continuing military aid to Ukraine, saying that the level of support will continue "at the scale it has been before, or beyond that."

According to the foreign secretary, London has already provided more than 4.7 billion pounds ($5.9 billion) in humanitarian and economic assistance to Ukraine.

London has also provided 4.6 billion pounds ($5.8 billion) in military aid.

Cameron, a former prime minister of the U.K., visited Kyiv on Nov. 16 in his first official trip abroad after being appointed foreign secretary on Nov. 13.

Ukraine holds back Russian assault on Avdiivka as long winter battle looms
“Our working hours are as follows: first you do a 12-hour shift, then another one, until you’ve done seven of these 24-hour-shifts, and that’s your week” said Oleksandr Kolesnikov, a 47-year-old surgeon, sitting hunched over on a bench-turned-overflow hospital bed at a Ukrainian sta…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:23 PM

Media: Denmark to delay F-16 aircraft delivery to Ukraine.

In mid-August, Denmark pledged to provide Ukraine with 19 F-16s, with the first batch of six aircraft to be delivered by the end of 2023 and the rest by 2025 as part of the effort by allies to arm Ukraine to repel Russian air superiority.
10:47 AM

Belgian PM: EU needs to reform before further enlargement.

Speaking at a Brussels press conference together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said that the Belgian presidency would work on a negotiating framework for the entry of the two candidate countries.
10:01 AM

ISW: Russia may soon intensify attacks in Kharkiv Oblast.

The tempo of operations and configuration of Moscow's troops in the area does not, however, suggest a major offensive "along the entire Kupiansk-Lyman line, similar to the failed Russian offensive effort in northeastern Ukraine in winter-spring 2023," the Institute for the Study of War said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.