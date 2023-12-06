UK announces $46 million humanitarian aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron will announce 7.75 million pounds ($9.8 million) in aid for Ukraine ahead of his upcoming trip to the U.S., raising the total of the new winter humanitarian response package to 36.8 million pounds ($46.3 million), according to a press release by the foreign secretary's office on Dec. 6.

Cameron previously announced 29 million pounds in humanitarian aid in the leadup to his first trip to Washington as foreign secretary on Dec. 6.

The aid package is part of an overall fund of 127 million pounds ($160 million) in humanitarian support that the U.K. pledged at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in June 2023.

While in the U.S., Cameron will "hold an intensive round of diplomatic talks" with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to emphasize the importance of international support for Ukraine.

"If we allow Putin’s aggression to succeed, it will embolden those who challenge democracy and threaten our way of life. We cannot let them prevail," Cameron said.

He will also meet with Congressional members from both parties amid the ongoing deadlock on military aid for Ukraine in Congress. The U.S. Senate is scheduled for a vote on Dec. 6 on a $61.4 billion package, which Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged members of his party to vote against unless it contains provisions on increased border security.

Cameron told reporters on Dec. 5 that the U.K. is also committed to continuing military aid to Ukraine, saying that the level of support will continue "at the scale it has been before, or beyond that."

According to the foreign secretary, London has already provided more than 4.7 billion pounds ($5.9 billion) in humanitarian and economic assistance to Ukraine.

London has also provided 4.6 billion pounds ($5.8 billion) in military aid.

Cameron, a former prime minister of the U.K., visited Kyiv on Nov. 16 in his first official trip abroad after being appointed foreign secretary on Nov. 13.