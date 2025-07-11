Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

EU transfers $1.2 billion to Ukraine using profits from frozen Russian assets

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
EU transfers $1.2 billion to Ukraine using profits from frozen Russian assets
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, and Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stand in front of the press prior to a meeting at the EU headquarters on April 10, 2025, in Brussels, Belgium. (Omar Havana/Getty Images)

Ukraine has received another 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) from the European Union at the expense of proceeds from frozen Russian assets, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on July 10.

Ukraine receives funds from frozen Russian assets under the Group of Seven's (G7) Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) mechanism. Within the ERA initiative, Ukraine is expected to get $50 billion in loans that will be repaid using future profits from frozen Russian assets.

Ukraine has received more than $18.5 billion from frozen Russian assets this year, directing the money toward swift recovery projects, according to Shmyhal.

At the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome on July 10 and 11, the Ukrainian delegation will urge international partners to jointly develop legal mechanisms for the full confiscation of Russian assets, Shmyhal added.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, G7 countries have frozen approximately $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets.

The ERA initiative, backed primarily by the U.S. and the EU, aims to use profits from these frozen assets to finance Ukraine's defense and reconstruction. Ukraine is expected to receive all funds from this initiative by the end of 2027.

The EU's contribution to the ERA initiative amounts to 18.1 billion euros ($21 billion), with a comparable sum shouldered by the U.S. The U.K., Canada, and Japan are providing the rest of the overall sum.

‘You think the end has come’ — as Russian attacks on Ukraine escalate, Kyiv grapples with terrifying new normal
In the early hours of July 10, many Kyiv residents were jolted awake by the thundering sound of ballistic missiles shaking their buildings. Others were already lying awake in beds, bathtubs, and underground shelters across the city, as residents endure a new normal of intensified Russian strikes on the capital. “You lie down, look into the abyss of night, and hear the loudest attack,” Hryhorii Matsebok, a 47-year-old artist, told the Kyiv Independent. “And you think the end has already come.”
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Article image
UkraineRussiaEuropean UnionRussian assetsDenys ShmyhalBusinessG7
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, July 11
Friday, July 11
Show More

Editors' Picks