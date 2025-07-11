Become a member
News Feed

Ukrainian drone strikes reported near Russian MiG plant, other defense facilities amid mass attack

3 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
A member of Falcon unit sending Ukrainian drone Leleka to air in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, on April 18, 2023. (Oleksandr Magula/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Drone attacks were reported overnight near a Russian oil depot and multiple defense industry facilities, including a MiG jet fighter production plant near Moscow, according to an independent Russian news outlet, Astra.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its forces downed 155 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 53 over Kursk Oblast and 13 over Tula Oblast.

Kyiv regularly targets Russian industrial and military facilities deep in the rear, aiming to undermine Moscow's ability to wage its all-out war.

Residents of Tula, a city over 300 kilometers (roughly 200 miles) from the Ukrainian border, reported explosions in the city's industrial Proletarsky district. According to Astra, three major defense industry facilities that have been previously targeted in drone strikes are located in the area.

The JSC Instrument Design Bureau develops precision munitions, the NPO Splav produces multiple-launch rocket systems, and Shcheglovsky Val JSC — one of Russia's largest defense companies — produces guided weapons, air defenses, and small arms.

It is not immediately clear whether the facilities suffered damage. Tula Oblast Governor Dmitry Milyaev reported one person killed and another injured, without providing additional details on potential damage.

Russian authorities largely do not comment on possible damage to strategic or military facilities caused by Ukrainain attacks.

In Moscow Oblast, residents of the Lukhovitsy town, lying some 110 kilometers (70 miles) southeast of the Russian capital, reported a drone attack near the local aviation plant and an oil depot, Astra reported.

The Lukhovitsy Aviation Plant produces warplanes, including MiG-29 fighter jets, used by Russian forces in Ukraine. Astra noted that the drone strike's actual target in Lukhovitsy remains unclear.

Elsewhere in the region, drones reportedly attacked the Kronstadt drone factory in Dubna, roughly 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Moscow, a facility targeted in a Ukrainian attack in May.

Moscow Oblast Governor Andrey Vorobyov did not report on possible attacks in the region, and Russia's Defense Ministry did not report downing any drones in the area.

Russian regional authorities reported injuries in other regions as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks, including four people allegedly wounded in Kursk Oblast.

The Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg suspended operations amid the drone strikes, according to Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency.

Ukraine has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

The reported drone strikes come as Russia intensifies aerial strikes against Ukrainian cities. Russian forces launched their largest aerial attack yet on July 9, deploying over 740 drones and missiles in a single night.

WarDrone attackRussiaUkraineTula OblastMoscow Oblastdefense industry
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

