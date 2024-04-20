Zelensky: Ukraine could sign bilateral security agreements with US, Nordic, Baltic states in near future

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine may sign bilateral agreements with several states in the near future, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 20 in an interview with Brazilian journalists in Kyiv.

Ukraine is seeking to sign bilateral security agreements with as many of its Western allies as possible as it fights Russia's full-scale invasion.

The agreements are based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) last July, which aims to bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. So far, nine have been signed with Latvia, Finland, the U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Zelensky said Ukraine is moving towards "an important agreement with the U.S.," adding that the agreement could happen after Congress passes a $61 aid bill for Ukraine that awaits an upcoming vote on April 20.

"I want people to understand that these (bilateral agreements) is not only about military assistance," Zelensky said.

"This is also about humanitarian aid, reconstruction, the financial and energy sectors' support."

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine will sign more bilateral security agreements "soon." According to the president, Kyiv could sign an agreement with "one of the Baltic states" in April.

"We might have powerful agreements in May. I think in May and June, we will approach the agreements not only with the U.S. but also with Nordic countries," Zelensky said, referring to Sweden and Norway.

The Presidential Office announced on April 18 that Ukraine and Czechia had begun negotiations on a draft bilateral security agreement.

Earlier, Kyiv said that the Portuguese and Ukrainian governments had "assigned teams" to begin the preparation of such an agreement as well.