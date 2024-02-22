Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Denmark, Ukraine, security guarantees
Edit post

Denmark signs 10-year security agreement with Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 22, 2024 5:39 PM 3 min read
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (R) and Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announce the signing of a 10-year security agreement with Ukraine in Copenhagen on Feb. 22, 2024. (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark has signed a 10-year agreement on security assistance for Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a press conference on Feb. 22.

The security guarantees will be financed by Denmark's Ukraine Fund, which has so far earmarked more than 69 billion kroner ($10 billion) to the initiative, the Danish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The fund's financing runs until 2028.

The U.K., Germany, and France have earlier signed similar deals with Ukraine to help the country repel Russia’s aggression.

Norway, the Netherlands, and Italy have said they also hope to sign such agreements with Ukraine soon.

"If we don't stand together, Ukraine won't stand, and potentially Europe won't either," Frederiksen said.

"This is the most serious security policy situation since the end of the Cold War. And we, from the Danish government's side, cannot emphasize enough how important it is that Ukraine receives the military capabilities that they need."

PM says Denmark to donate all its artillery to Ukraine
“If you ask Ukrainians, they are asking us for ammunition now, artillery now. From the Danish side, we decided to donate our entire artillery,” Frederiksen said.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

As Russia increasingly puts it economy on a war footing, Ukraine's allies must continue the flow of military aid, said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

"With Denmark's contribution to the international security commitments, we commit ourselves politically to securing our long-term support for Ukraine. We are sending the absolutely unequivocal signal that Ukraine can count on Denmark now and for as long as necessary," said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

The Danish Defense Ministry announced earlier on Feb. 22 that it would provide Ukraine with another defense aid package worth 1.7 billion Danish kroner (around $247 million) that includes ammunition and drone equipment, among other military material.

As part of the latest aid package, Denmark will reportedly finance the procurement of 15,000 out of 800,000 artillery shells the Czech Republic has found in third-party countries and proposed to send Ukraine.

The 155 mm artillery ammunition financed by Denmark is expected to be delivered to Ukraine within a few months, according to the defense ministry.

"The war in Ukraine is entering its third year, and here, the continued military support for Ukraine is completely decisive for the outcome of the war,” said Poulsen.

It was Denmark’s 15th defense aid package committed to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Denmark is the fourth largest provider of military aid to Ukraine, committing around 8.4 million euros ($9 billion) as of January 2024.

At 2.3% of GDP, Denmark is the second largest provider of military aid in terms of percentage of GDP.

Denmark confirms Ukraine set to receive first F-16 jets this summer
Ukraine can expect to receive the first batch of U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets from Denmark already this summer, the Danish Defense Ministry announced on Feb. 22.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.