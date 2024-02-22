Denmark signs 10-year security agreement with Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark has signed a 10-year agreement on security assistance for Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a press conference on Feb. 22.

The security guarantees will be financed by Denmark's Ukraine Fund, which has so far earmarked more than 69 billion kroner ($10 billion) to the initiative, the Danish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The fund's financing runs until 2028.

The U.K., Germany, and France have earlier signed similar deals with Ukraine to help the country repel Russia’s aggression.

Norway, the Netherlands, and Italy have said they also hope to sign such agreements with Ukraine soon.

"If we don't stand together, Ukraine won't stand, and potentially Europe won't either," Frederiksen said.

"This is the most serious security policy situation since the end of the Cold War. And we, from the Danish government's side, cannot emphasize enough how important it is that Ukraine receives the military capabilities that they need."

As Russia increasingly puts it economy on a war footing, Ukraine's allies must continue the flow of military aid, said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

"With Denmark's contribution to the international security commitments, we commit ourselves politically to securing our long-term support for Ukraine. We are sending the absolutely unequivocal signal that Ukraine can count on Denmark now and for as long as necessary," said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

The Danish Defense Ministry announced earlier on Feb. 22 that it would provide Ukraine with another defense aid package worth 1.7 billion Danish kroner (around $247 million) that includes ammunition and drone equipment, among other military material.

As part of the latest aid package, Denmark will reportedly finance the procurement of 15,000 out of 800,000 artillery shells the Czech Republic has found in third-party countries and proposed to send Ukraine.

The 155 mm artillery ammunition financed by Denmark is expected to be delivered to Ukraine within a few months, according to the defense ministry.

"The war in Ukraine is entering its third year, and here, the continued military support for Ukraine is completely decisive for the outcome of the war,” said Poulsen.

It was Denmark’s 15th defense aid package committed to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Denmark is the fourth largest provider of military aid to Ukraine, committing around 8.4 million euros ($9 billion) as of January 2024.

At 2.3% of GDP, Denmark is the second largest provider of military aid in terms of percentage of GDP.