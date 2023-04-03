Zelensky to visit Poland on April 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky will come to Poland with an official visit on April 5, according to the Polish Presidential Office.

"On Wednesday afternoon, the President of Ukraine will meet Poles and Ukrainians living in our country at the Royal Castle (in Warsaw)," the office wrote on Twitter.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year, Zelensky has made two international trips.

On Dec. 21-22, he traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and address Congress. On Feb. 8, Zelensky started a trip to Europe, visiting U.K., France, and Brussels.

During both trips, Zelensky traveled through Poland. On his way back from the U.S. and Europe, Ukraine's president held meetings with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.