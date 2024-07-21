Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Joe Biden, US elections, 2024 Presidential election, United States
Edit post

Zelensky thanks Biden for consistent support of Ukraine throughout presidency

by Sonya Bandouil July 22, 2024 2:58 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden sign the Ukraine-U.S. bilateral security agreement on June 13, 2024. (President of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed respect for U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential race, thanking him for his unwavering support of Ukraine's fight for freedom.

“We will always be thankful for President Biden's leadership. He supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, assisted us in preventing Putin from occupying our country, and has continued to support us throughout this terrible war,” Zelensky wrote on X.

He stated that President Biden's decisions will be remembered as “bold actions taken in response to challenging times.”

Zelensky emphasized that the situation in Ukraine and Europe remains difficult, and that he hopes for ongoing support and leadership from the U.S. in the future.

Under the Biden administration, billions of dollars have been allocated in military aid packages to Ukraine since February 2022. Biden has been a staunch and vocal supporter of Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion, rallying global leaders to take similar stances.

Ukrainian officials, including Zelensky, have stressed that Kyiv will continue to cooperate productively with any U.S. administration, regardless of the outcome of the November election.

The announcement from Biden to suspend his campaign for reelection came after weeks of increased pressure from high-ranking Democrats for Biden to drop out of the race.

Concerns regarding Biden's fitness for office and mental acuity intensified following the president's poor debate performance in June.

VP Kamala Harris declares candidacy for Democratic Party nomination
Vice President Kamala Harris stated her intention to run for the Democratic Party presidential nominee after U.S. President Joe Biden unexpectedly withdrew from the race and endorsed her as his successor.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.