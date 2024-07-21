Zelensky thanks Biden for consistent support of Ukraine throughout presidency

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed respect for U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential race, thanking him for his unwavering support of Ukraine's fight for freedom.



“We will always be thankful for President Biden's leadership. He supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, assisted us in preventing Putin from occupying our country, and has continued to support us throughout this terrible war,” Zelensky wrote on X.



He stated that President Biden's decisions will be remembered as “bold actions taken in response to challenging times.”



Zelensky emphasized that the situation in Ukraine and Europe remains difficult, and that he hopes for ongoing support and leadership from the U.S. in the future.



Under the Biden administration, billions of dollars have been allocated in military aid packages to Ukraine since February 2022. Biden has been a staunch and vocal supporter of Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion, rallying global leaders to take similar stances.



Ukrainian officials, including Zelensky, have stressed that Kyiv will continue to cooperate productively with any U.S. administration, regardless of the outcome of the November election.



The announcement from Biden to suspend his campaign for reelection came after weeks of increased pressure from high-ranking Democrats for Biden to drop out of the race.

Concerns regarding Biden's fitness for office and mental acuity intensified following the president's poor debate performance in June.