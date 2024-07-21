VP Kamala Harris declares candidacy for Democratic Party nomination

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Vice President Kamala Harris stated her intention to run for the Democratic Party presidential nominee after U.S. President Joe Biden unexpectedly withdrew from the race and endorsed her as his successor.



She expressed gratitude for Biden’s endorsement, and emphasized her commitment to uniting the Democratic Party and the nation to defeat Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.



"On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country,” Harris wrote on X. “My intention is to earn and win this nomination.”



Despite Biden's support, the Democratic Party will follow an established process to select their nominee, as confirmed by Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison.



The Democratic party's official nominee will be named in August at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.



"I believe it is in the best interest of my party and my country to stand down," Biden said in a letter published to social media on July 21.

"Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump," Biden said on X.