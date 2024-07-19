Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Joe Biden, 2024 Presidential election, Elections, US elections
Edit post

Biden departure from 2024 race increasingly likely, top Democrats say

by Abbey Fenbert July 19, 2024 8:02 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on July 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Many Democrats believe that U.S. President Joe Biden must exit the 2024 presidential race, and Biden may be close to accepting this course of action, multiple media outlets reported on July 18, citing top officials in the party.

One source close to Biden told the New York Times (NYT) that "reality is setting in" and the president might soon announce that he is stepping aside in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden is currently in isolation after testing positve for Covid-19 on July 17. He has thus far insisted that he will remain in the race, but some sources indicated he may make a key announcement about his candidacy in the coming days.

"The next 72 hours are big," one Democratic governor told aides on July 18, according to CNN.

"This can't go on much longer."

Biden has become more "receptive" to arguments that he should step aside, sources told CNN.

Top Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Adam Schiff, have called on Biden to drop out of the race. Major donors have also reportedly withdrawn their support.

Calls for Biden, age 81, to step down mounted after the president's poor debate performance in June. Questions about his mental acuity and fitness for office increased, and Biden made several public speaking gaffes, including referring to President Volodymyr Zelensky as "President Putin."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump formally accepted the GOP nomination at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee on July 18. In his acceptance speech, he recounted the details of surviving a July 14 assassination attempt .

The Democratic party's official nominee will be named in August at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

Ukraine and its soldiers weigh in on whether Biden should step aside
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names only. As calls mount for U.S. President Joe Biden to step aside in the upcoming presidential election among Democratic party allies in Washington, Ukrain…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:21 PM

Zelensky meets Britain's King Charles.

President Volodomyr Zelensky met with Britain's King Charles on July 18, and in a post on social media thanked the U.K. for being "one of Ukraine's closest and most important allies."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.