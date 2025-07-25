Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Zelensky seeks $65 billion in Western aid to support military spending

2 min read
Avatar
by Yana Prots
Zelensky seeks $65 billion in Western aid to support military spending
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech on the stand in front of the first General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon received by Ukraine, congratulating the Ukrainian military on Aug. 4, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 24 he is actively working with Western partners to secure $65 billion in annual assistance to support military spending.

Ukraine needs to cover a $40 billion annual deficit, while domestic military production – namely missiles, drones, and electronic warfare systems – requires $25 billion yearly to operate properly, the president told journalists in Kyiv.

Zelensky said in June that Ukraine produced more than 40% of the weapons that it used in the war with Russia.

He also said at a NATO summit in June that Ukraine had the capacity to produce over 8 million drones but lacked the financial backing to reach that potential.

To secure additional funding, the Ukrainian leader is working with American and European officials, including French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Earlier, Europeans were considering providing military aid in the form of off-budget grants that would count toward NATO member countries' national defense spending targets to support Ukraine's budget.

According to Zelensky, under this program European partners had been providing funding only for weapons while refusing to pay for military personnel salaries.

"But it turns out our soldiers themselves can be the weapon that protects everyone," the president said.

Kyiv has proposed that European allies co-finance Ukrainian forces, framing this as a service to strengthen continental security in its letter to G7 countries.

Ukrainian authorities are also seeking ways to encourage citizens to join the military, offering one-year military contracts for young volunteers aged 18-24 with significant financial bonuses compared to other options.

Young recruits under 25 can receive a one-time monetary aid payment of Hr 1 million  ($24,000) and a monthly allowance of up to Hr 120,000 ($3,000), while military personnel performing combat missions can expect salaries ranging from Hr 30,000 to 100,000 ($720 to $2,400).

In latest sign of Russian economy woes, Kamaz truck company cuts working week due to market collapse
More than 30,000 imported trucks now sit unsold in warehouses, the company said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
WarUkraineRussiaDrone productionDefense productionMilitary aidState budgetVolodymyr ZelenskyEU aidG7European Union
Avatar
Yana Prots

Newsroom Intern

Yana Prots is an intern on the business desk of the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a journalist at the NGO Center of United Actions and as a social media editor at Hromadske media. Yana holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and completed a year as an exchange student at the University of Zurich. Now, she is pursuing a master’s degree in International Finance and Investment at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Show More

Editors' Picks