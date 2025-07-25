Zelensky seeks $65 billion in Western aid to support military spending

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 24 he is actively working with Western partners to secure $65 billion in annual assistance to support military spending.

Ukraine needs to cover a $40 billion annual deficit, while domestic military production – namely missiles, drones, and electronic warfare systems – requires $25 billion yearly to operate properly, the president told journalists in Kyiv.

Zelensky said in June that Ukraine produced more than 40% of the weapons that it used in the war with Russia.

He also said at a NATO summit in June that Ukraine had the capacity to produce over 8 million drones but lacked the financial backing to reach that potential.

To secure additional funding, the Ukrainian leader is working with American and European officials, including French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Earlier, Europeans were considering providing military aid in the form of off-budget grants that would count toward NATO member countries' national defense spending targets to support Ukraine's budget.

According to Zelensky, under this program European partners had been providing funding only for weapons while refusing to pay for military personnel salaries.

"But it turns out our soldiers themselves can be the weapon that protects everyone," the president said.

Kyiv has proposed that European allies co-finance Ukrainian forces, framing this as a service to strengthen continental security in its letter to G7 countries.

Ukrainian authorities are also seeking ways to encourage citizens to join the military, offering one-year military contracts for young volunteers aged 18-24 with significant financial bonuses compared to other options.

Young recruits under 25 can receive a one-time monetary aid payment of Hr 1 million ($24,000) and a monthly allowance of up to Hr 120,000 ($3,000), while military personnel performing combat missions can expect salaries ranging from Hr 30,000 to 100,000 ($720 to $2,400).