Zelensky says he's seen no European peace plan yet, several proposals under discussion

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he has not seen a clear European peace plan, noting that several proposals are on the table, Ukrinform reported on Nov. 3.

The comments follow reporting that Kyiv and its European partners are drafting a 12-step peace proposal to end Russia's all-out war against Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg's sources, the plan could include the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, the exchange of prisoners, Russia paying war reparations to Ukraine, and security guarantees for Kyiv.

"What's important in this matter is whether I, as the president of Ukraine, have seen this plan. No. I think that is the answer to all the questions," Zelensky said during a briefing with journalists.

"There are various European ideas and proposals regarding a peaceful settlement," he added, stressing that any further developments in peace efforts must be consulted with the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump's push to broker a peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow has largely stalled, as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to reject a ceasefire and avoids meeting with Zelensky.

A planned summit between Putin and Trump in Budapest has also been scrapped, reportedly after the U.S. administration realized the Kremlin refuses to compromise on its maximalist demands.

While Kyiv and its U.S. and European partners called for a ceasefire along the current front lines, Moscow has ruled out the proposal, instead demanding that Ukraine cede the entire Donbas region.

Russia currently occupies roughly 20% of Ukrainian territory, focusing its offensive operations on the strategically and economically important Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine's east.

"There are currently consultations among advisers; there are several different conversations, there is no clear plan on the table yet," Zelensky said, adding that no one has yet been able to force Russia to sit at the negotiating table.

The president previously said on Oct. 26 that Ukraine and its allies had agreed to work on a ceasefire plan in the coming days, without providing details.

The Western partners have sought to pressure Russia into negotiations by ramping up economic pressure, with the EU unveiling its 19th sanctions package and the U.S. sanctioning Lukoil and Rosneft oil companies.

Kyiv has also called for the deliveries of long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles as a key step toward pushing Russia toward a ceasefire, but Trump said he is not considering the option at the moment.