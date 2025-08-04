Zelensky says mercenaries from Asia and Africa fighting for Russia in northeastern Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 4 that Russian forces fighting near the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast include foreign mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and several African countries, citing front-line reports from Ukrainian soldiers.

During a visit to the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, which is defending the Vovchansk sector, Zelensky met with commanders to discuss the battlefield situation, troop needs, and combat operations, including the use of drones and direct funding for brigades.

Vovchansk, located just five kilometers (3 miles) from the Russian border, has seen intense fighting since Russia launched a new ground offensive in Kharkiv Oblast in May 2024.

"The soldiers on this front are recording the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond," Zelensky said in a statement.

He added that the discussions also focused on recruitment issues and increasing access to drone technology — a critical factor in Ukraine's ongoing defensive and reconnaissance efforts.

Zelensky said in April that "several hundred" Chinese nationals were taking part in the war on Russia's side. One detainee reportedly paid a middleman 300,000 rubles (about $3,500) to enlist in exchange for Russian citizenship.

China has denied involvement, claiming it urges its citizens to avoid armed conflicts. Moscow has also used some 12,000 North Korean troops deployed by Pyongyang to counter the Ukrainian incursion in Kursk Oblast.

Multiple reports suggest that Russia is recruiting foreign nationals to participate in its full-scale war against Ukraine. An April investigation by Russian independent outlet Important Stories identified more than 1,500 foreign fighters from 48 countries who had joined Russia's army.