Russia tries to land troops, break through Ukrainian defenses near Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, military says

Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defense and land troops near the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces reported on April 14.

Vovchansk, located just 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Russian border in Kharkiv Oblast and once home to 17,000 people, has witnessed multiple battles.

Vovchansk endured a Russian occupation until September 2022 when Ukrainian troops liberated the town, only to face heavy fighting again after Russia began a new push in May 2024, forcing many residents to flee their homes.

The Russian military used three armored vehicles and eight motorized vehicles in the recent assault. Ukrainian forces destroyed two Russian armored vehicles and six motorized vehicles, according to the report.

"The search and destruction of the remnants of the enemy's assault groups continues," Khortytsia said.

Maksym Komarenko, deputy commander of the 58th Separate Infantry Brigade's rifle battalion, confirmed to Suspilne that Russia had increased the number of attacks in the Kharkiv sector of the front line.

"An infantry assault is always accompanied by something. Now the number of air raids has increased, and the number of drones flying at our positions and the settlements that precede Kharkiv has increased," Komarenko said.

Previously, Khortytsia said Russian forces were regrouping and preparing for a renewed assault on Kharkiv Oblast.

In an official statement, "Khortytsia" reported that Russian troops are actively replenishing their units and preparing to resume offensive operations in the region.