The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kharkiv Oblast, Vovchansk
Edit post

Russia tries to land troops, break through Ukrainian defenses near Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, military says

by Kateryna Hodunova April 14, 2025 9:41 PM 2 min read
An aerial view of the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, on May 20, 2024. (Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defense and land troops near the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces reported on April 14.

Vovchansk, located just 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Russian border in Kharkiv Oblast and once home to 17,000 people, has witnessed multiple battles.

Vovchansk endured a Russian occupation until September 2022 when Ukrainian troops liberated the town, only to face heavy fighting again after Russia began a new push in May 2024, forcing many residents to flee their homes.

The Russian military used three armored vehicles and eight motorized vehicles in the recent assault. Ukrainian forces destroyed two Russian armored vehicles and six motorized vehicles, according to the report.

"The search and destruction of the remnants of the enemy's assault groups continues," Khortytsia said.

Maksym Komarenko, deputy commander of the 58th Separate Infantry Brigade's rifle battalion, confirmed to Suspilne that Russia had increased the number of attacks in the Kharkiv sector of the front line.

"An infantry assault is always accompanied by something. Now the number of air raids has increased, and the number of drones flying at our positions and the settlements that precede Kharkiv has increased," Komarenko said.

Previously, Khortytsia said Russian forces were regrouping and preparing for a renewed assault on Kharkiv Oblast.

In an official statement, "Khortytsia" reported that Russian troops are actively replenishing their units and preparing to resume offensive operations in the region.

‘Putin believes he has the upper hand’ — Ukraine braces for a new Russian spring offensive
In a way unseen since the start of the full-scale invasion, the daily grind of the front line in Russia’s war against Ukraine has taken the back seat in world headlines. The dizzying U.S. President Donald Trump-led attempts to negotiate peace in the world arena dominate the news cycle
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

2:49 PM

Russia's Lavrov says NATO 'should have been dissolved.'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov argued that the end of the Eastern Bloc eliminated the threat NATO was originally created to counter, yet the alliance not only persisted but also allegedly claimed a dominant role in European security.
12:22 PM

EU secures two-thirds of 2 million rounds for Ukraine, Kallas says.

"I'm happy to see we already have two-thirds of my ammunition initiative together," Kaja Kallas told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, referring to an initiative to provide Ukraine with 2 million high-caliber rounds worth 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion).
11:32 AM

Moldova aims to conclude EU accession talks by end of 2027.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on April 13 that she hopes her country can wrap up EU accession talks by the end of 2027, warning that upcoming parliamentary elections will be critical in preserving Moldova’s pro-European trajectory.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.