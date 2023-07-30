Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Official: ‘Peace Formula’ meeting to take place soon in Saudi Arabia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 30, 2023 9:38 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ivano-Frankivsk on July 30, 2023. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
President Volodymyr Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said on July 30 that a meeting would be held in Saudi Arabia in the near future to discuss the implementation of Ukraine's peace initiatives.

He said that national security advisers and political advisers to heads of state would attend the meeting.

According to him, the three-phase Ukrainian Peace Formula will not only ensure peace in Ukraine, but also will “create mechanisms to counter future conflicts in the world.”

“We are deeply convinced that the Ukrainian peace plan should be taken as a basis because the war is taking place on our land,” Yermak said at a congress of local and regional authorities in Ivano-Frankivsk.

The first phase took place on June 27 in the city of Copenhagen, Denmark, and included a detailed discussion of each point of the proposed Peace Formula with foreign ambassadors.

At the second stage, the best mechanisms for implementing the Peace Formula are expected to be discussed.

The third phase, which may take place by the end of the year, implies that heads of states will discuss the Peace Formula at a global summit, according to Yermak.

He added that Ukraine seeks to involve as many countries as possible in the Peace Formula.

On May 21, Zelensky proposed holding a Peace Formula summit in July.

“President Zelensky said that our choice is to unite the world around Ukraine,” said Yermak.

“The evidence of this choice is clear: we are engaging countries from the West, East, North and South.”

The 10-point peace formula, supported by many Western allies, includes the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and the punishing of those responsible for war crimes.

