Zelensky names First Deputy Foreign Minister Kyslytsya as new Presidential Office deputy head

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister, will be appointed deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Zelensky said he met with Kyslytsya to discuss strengthening diplomatic coordination within the President’s Office, including communication with international partners at the highest level.

According to the president, the role will focus on developing bilateral cooperation and synchronizing efforts with the Foreign Ministry.

“Sergiy will be appointed first deputy head of the Office of the President. He will, of course, continue to work on the negotiation process,” Zelensky wrote on social media.

Kyslytsya is a veteran diplomat who previously served as Ukraine’s permanent representative to the United Nations. The appointment comes as Kyiv seeks to reinforce diplomatic engagement amid ongoing peace and security talks with international partners.