Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Drones, Weapons, Ukraine, War, Long-range missiles
Edit post

Ukraine's new Palianytsia missile-drone pictured for first time

by Chris York August 25, 2024 11:48 AM 2 min read
A screenshot from the video announcing Ukraine's new Palianytsia missile-drone on Aug. 25. (United 24/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine has released the first images of its new Palianytsia missile-drone, designed to strike Russian military airfields and "destroy the enemy's offensive potential."

The first successful use of the new weapon was confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelensky during his Independence Day speech on Aug. 24, and a new video posted on his social media on Aug. 25 has provided further details of the project.

The video begins by highlighting that Russia has launched "43,000 types of various missiles and glide bombs at Ukraine" during the full-scale war, from airfields located deep within Russian territory.

"One of the most effective ways to counter this is to strike at the carriers of these weapons – Russian aircraft at military airfields," it adds.

Ukraine has been prohibited from using Western-supplied weapons to attack targets this far inside Russia, forcing Ukraine to produce its own versions.

"And here are the first results – introducing Palianytsia, a Ukrainian long-range rocket drone," the video says.

The name of the new weapon is hugely symbolic – as well as referring to a type of traditional Ukrainian bread, the word "palianytsia" is famoulsy difficult for Russians to pronounce correctly. There's been at least one report of it being used by Ukrainians to identify a Russian agent.

The video says that "almost everything about (the Palianytsia) is classified," but does reveal some new information.

A screenshot from the video announcing Ukraine's new Palianytsia missile-drone on Aug. 25 (United 24/X)

"Two dozen Russian military airfields are within its strike range," it says, adding: "The entire development was completed in an incredibly short period – in just a year-and-a-half."

It also reveals the weapon is powered by a turbojet engine and is launched from a ground platform, rather than fighter jets. It also claims the cost of the weapon is significantly less than its counterparts.

"The motivation is significant – the sooner Palianytsia is ready, the more lives it can protect, and the less suffering the civilian population will endure," the video ends with.

How Ukraine’s military has changed since it last paraded through the streets of Kyiv
On Aug. 24, 2021, Ukraine’s military finest paraded through the streets of Kyiv in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day. It would be the last time such an event was held, with Russia’s full-scale invasion meaning everything on display would be put to the test, with
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Chris York
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:35 AM

Zelensky praises new Ukrainian-made Palianytsia missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine's new military advancements, particularly the Palianytsia missile, are a critical way for the country to act amid delays in decision-making by some of its international partners.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.