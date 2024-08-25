Ukraine's new Palianytsia missile-drone pictured for first time

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has released the first images of its new Palianytsia missile-drone, designed to strike Russian military airfields and "destroy the enemy's offensive potential."

The first successful use of the new weapon was confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelensky during his Independence Day speech on Aug. 24, and a new video posted on his social media on Aug. 25 has provided further details of the project.

The video begins by highlighting that Russia has launched "43,000 types of various missiles and glide bombs at Ukraine" during the full-scale war, from airfields located deep within Russian territory.

"One of the most effective ways to counter this is to strike at the carriers of these weapons – Russian aircraft at military airfields," it adds.

Ukraine has been prohibited from using Western-supplied weapons to attack targets this far inside Russia, forcing Ukraine to produce its own versions.

"And here are the first results – introducing Palianytsia, a Ukrainian long-range rocket drone," the video says.

The name of the new weapon is hugely symbolic – as well as referring to a type of traditional Ukrainian bread, the word "palianytsia" is famoulsy difficult for Russians to pronounce correctly. There's been at least one report of it being used by Ukrainians to identify a Russian agent.

The video says that "almost everything about (the Palianytsia) is classified," but does reveal some new information.

A screenshot from the video announcing Ukraine's new Palianytsia missile-drone on Aug. 25 (United 24/X)

"Two dozen Russian military airfields are within its strike range," it says, adding: "The entire development was completed in an incredibly short period – in just a year-and-a-half."

It also reveals the weapon is powered by a turbojet engine and is launched from a ground platform, rather than fighter jets. It also claims the cost of the weapon is significantly less than its counterparts.

"The motivation is significant – the sooner Palianytsia is ready, the more lives it can protect, and the less suffering the civilian population will endure," the video ends with.