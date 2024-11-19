Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Zelensky presents Ukraine's resilience plan to parliament

by Martin Fornusek November 19, 2024 11:58 AM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky at parliament in July 2022. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled Ukraine's 10-point plan for internal resilience in an address to the parliament on Nov. 19.

"Ukraine may need to outlive someone in Moscow to achieve all the goals," Zelensky said, according to lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak's Telegram channel. "We do not trade security or sovereignty. We will not give up our rights to our entire territory."

The resilience plan follows some criticism Zelensky received after presenting a victory plan this fall that primarily focused on requests from external partners and lacked domestic reforms.

The individual points of the new resilience plan were focused on the country's unity, front-line situation, arms, finances, energy, security, communities, human capital, cultural sovereignty, and veterans, according to Zhelezniak's Telegram channel.

Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

11:58 AM

10:41 AM

Putin approves Russia's updated nuclear doctrine.

The revised doctrine outlines scenarios that could justify a nuclear strike. It implies that this could include "aggression against the Russian Federation and its allies by a non-nuclear state with the support of a nuclear state" and large-scale non-nuclear attacks, such as those carried out with drones.
7:59 AM

Ukraine marks 1,000 days of full-scale war.

"For 1,000 days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been confronting the enemy on the front line, which stretches over 1,000 kilometers," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Nov. 19, Day 1,000 of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.