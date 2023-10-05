Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky meets European leaders, Armenian PM at Granada summit

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 5, 2023 6:27 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he met with French President Emmanuel Macron, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and European Council President Charles Michel on Oct. 5 as part of the third European Political Community Summit.

In their first-ever meeting, Zelensky and Pashinyan discussed the security situation in the South Caucasus, bilateral cooperation, and interregional economic projects.

"Ukraine is interested in the stability of the region and friendly relations with its countries," Zelensky said on Telegram.

Zelensky arrives in Spain for European Political Community Summit
“We are working together with partners on enhancing the European security architecture, particularly regional security. Ukraine has substantial proposals in this regard,” President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the social platform X.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

With Macron, the Ukrainian president discussed the country's military needs and air defense capabilities, the security situation in the Black Sea region, and the protection of Ukraine's port infrastructure.

"Ukraine is grateful for the strong and long-term support from the EU, as well as for the practical help of EU member states," Zelensky said following the meeting with Michel.

Zelensky briefed the Council president on the progress of Ukraine's counteroffensive, also touching on Kyiv's peace plan and preparation for the Global Peace Summit.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak published a joint photo with Zelensky on the summit's sidelines, saying that London's support for Ukraine was one of his priorities at the event. Ukraine's president hasn't yet reported on their meeting.

According to the Daily Mail, Sunak was supposed to use the meeting to confirm the commitment to additional humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelensky met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni to discuss the countries' defense assistance for Kyiv and efforts to bolster Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Ukraine's head of state arrived in Granada, Spain, earlier on Oct. 5 as some 50 European leaders convened to discuss the ongoing Russian invasion and other common security issues. Zelensky said that Kyiv's key priority in the upcoming talks is to strengthen Ukrainian air defense capabilities ahead of the upcoming winter.

Zelensky meets European leaders in Moldova, discusses EU, NATO integration process and further military support
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has travelled to Moldova for a meeting with European leaders as part of the 2nd European Political Community Summit, held on June 1. Zelensky listed military support, security guarantees, Ukraine’s peace formula, and NATO and EU membership as important points…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.