Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky meets prime ministers of Spain, Italy at Granada summit

by Martin Fornusek October 5, 2023 3:10 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Italy's Prime Minsiter Georgia Meloni at the European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain, Oct. 5, 2023. (Source: President Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni on the sidelines of the third European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain, Zelensky announced on Oct. 5.

During their bilateral meeting, Zelensky said he and Sanchez discussed a new military aid package from Spain, which is said to include air defenses, artillery, and anti-drone systems.

"We are preparing to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU under the presidency of Spain. Thank you for supporting our endeavor," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The two leaders also reportedly addressed the provision of energy equipment to Ukraine as the country braces for intensified Russian strikes against the power grid in the coming winter months.

Zelensky arrives in Spain for European Political Community Summit
“We are working together with partners on enhancing the European security architecture, particularly regional security. Ukraine has substantial proposals in this regard,” President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the social platform X.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

During the meeting with Meloni, Zelensky thanked the Italian prime minister for her country's "principled and consistent support in protecting (Ukraine's) freedom and people."

They also discussed a new tranche of defense assistance from Italy with an emphasis on air defense capabilities, the president said.

Ukraine's head of state arrived in Granada earlier on Oct. 5 as some 50 European leaders convened to discuss the ongoing Russian invasion and other common security issues.

Zelensky said that Kyiv's key priority in the upcoming talks is to strengthen Ukrainian air defense capabilities ahead of the upcoming winter.

"We are working together with partners on enhancing the European security architecture, particularly regional security. Ukraine has substantial proposals in this regard," Zelensky wrote on the social platform X.

Ukrenergo: First mass strike on energy infrastructure in 6 months
The morning wave of attacks on Sept. 21 marks the first mass strike on energy infrastructure in six months, Ukraine’s state energy operator Ukrenergo reported.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
