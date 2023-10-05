Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky arrives in Spain for European Political Community Summit

by Martin Fornusek October 5, 2023 12:18 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the European Political Community Summit at the Palacio de Congreso in Granada, Spain, on Oct. 5, 2023. (Photo credit: Paul Hanna/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Granada, Spain, to take part in the European Political Community Summit, the president announced on Oct. 5.

"We are working together with partners on enhancing the European security architecture, particularly regional security. Ukraine has substantial proposals in this regard," Zelensky wrote on the social platform X.

"We will pay special attention to the Black Sea region as well as our joint efforts to strengthen global food security and freedom of navigation."

The president added that Kyiv's key priority in the upcoming talks is to strengthen Ukrainian air defense capabilities ahead of the upcoming winter.

The third European Political Community Summit gathers around 50 heads of state and government from across the continent to address common security issues and foster political dialogue.

The meeting follows previous summits held in Bulboaca, Moldova, this year's June and in Prague, Czechia, last October.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

As in Moldova, the Granada summit will address the Russian invasion of Ukraine and "re-establish (European) unity vis-a-vis Russia's aggression against Ukraine," said a press release by the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The representatives of the participating nations will discuss possible reforms of international institutions in reaction to the ongoing full-scale war in Ukraine.

The summit was also meant to bring together leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia for peace talks following Baku's recent military offensive in Nagornko-Karabakh.

The Karabakh region, which is recognized as Azerbaijani under international law but was home to a predominantly Armenian population, surrendered on Sept. 20 after 24 hours of attacks by Azerbaijani forces.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev recently canceled his plans to attend the peace talks on the sidelines of the Granada summit. According to Bloomberg, Aliyev made the decision in reaction to France's promised military aid for Armenia and due to the absence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Baku's close ally.

Zelensky meets European leaders in Moldova, discusses EU, NATO integration process and further military support
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has travelled to Moldova for a meeting with European leaders as part of the 2nd European Political Community Summit, held on June 1. Zelensky listed military support, security guarantees, Ukraine’s peace formula, and NATO and EU membership as important points…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.