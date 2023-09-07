Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky holds phone call with Netanyahu on visa-free travel

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 7, 2023 10:47 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sept. 7, 2023. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a phone call on Sept. 7.

One issue raised during the call was increasing the "number of refusals for Ukrainian citizens to enter Israel under the visa-free regime," according to Zelensky.

Reports emerged over the summer that around 10% of Ukrainians are denied entry to Israel, despite the two countries having a visa-free regime with each other.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk said on Aug. 21 that Kyiv was considering suspending the visa-free travel regime in response.

Zelensky also said that they discussed the security situation relating to the expected arrival of pilgrims to Uman in Cherkasy Oblast for Rosh Hashanah, Jewish New Year.

A major pilgrimage site for Hasidic Jews is located in Uman and many pilgrims are expected to arrive, despite the "continuation of Russian terror," Zelensky said.

An apartment building in Uman, which is in central Ukraine, was hit by a Russian strike in April.

The attack killed at least 23 people, including five children.

Netanyahu said the the phone call also covered "continuing Israeli aid to Ukraine, including to refugees from Ukraine staying in Israel," as well as aid in the devlelopemnt of civil air defense systems.

"It is important that Israel supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our state," Zelensky said on Telegram.

World’s first ladies, gentlemen discuss mental health at Zelenska’s summit in Kyiv
Partners of European leaders, Ukrainian and international officials, as well as celebrities gathered in Kyiv on Sept. 6 for the third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, initiated by Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska. First held in 2021, the summit aims to bring the world’s first ladies and
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.