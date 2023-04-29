Interior Ministry: Another child in Uman found dead after Russia's April 28 mass strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

The authorities discovered that another child was killed in Russia's April 28 mass strike on Uman, raising the death toll of children to five, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on April 29.

It was previously believed that four children were among the 23 victims of the strike, but during the identification process, it turned out that five children were killed, Klymenko said.

According to the minister, the five killed children included two boys, one year old and 16 years old, and three girls, aged eight, 11, and 14.

In the early hours of April 28, Russia unleashed its first mass strike in nearly two months, targeting several regions far from the battlefield and killing at least 25 people.

The attack on Uman was the deadliest, with the Interior Ministry reporting at least 23 killed.

In an April 29 Facebook post, Klymenko said that 22 of the 23 killed victims have already been identified.

In another central city of Dnipro, a two-year-old and her mother were killed during the strike.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, at least 475 Ukrainian children have been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war. The real death toll is expected to be higher, as Ukraine still does not have access to the currently Russian-occupied territories, such as Mariupol.