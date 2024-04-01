Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Drones, Electronic warfare, Volodymyr Zelensky, War, Ukraine, Defense tech
Edit post

Zelensky holds meeting on drone production, electronic warfare

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 1, 2024 4:52 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a meeting on drone production and electronic warfare systems on April 1, 2024. (Zelensky / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a three-hour meeting on April 1 to discuss drone production and electronic warfare systems with senior members of the military and government.

Drones have been a vital tool in Ukraine's defense against Russia, and Zelensky said in January that surpassing Russia in drone operations is one of the top priorities for 2024.

Electronic warfare (EW) is crucial in defending against enemy drones, and involves jamming or overloading the drone's receiver with false frequencies, meaning they cannot reach their target.

Zelensky said the meeting's agenda included discussing the production plans for 2024 for "all types of drones," including bomber drones, scout drones, and "long-range drones for special missions."

The participants also "discussed how to ensure the flexibility of our defense industry," as "the needs of the front are constantly changing," Zelensky said.

The meeting resulted in decisions "regarding the simplification of the procurement procedure, the import of equipment, the increase in the production of shells for drones, and the training of operators."

Ukraine is also "building a complex control system for EW means to protect our soldiers and equipment from Russian drones," and is already being tested at the front. The military plans "to scale the project to the entire front," Zelensky said.

Participants of the meeting included Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov, and Security Service Chief Vasyl Maliuk.

Zelensky signed a decree in February creating a separate branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces dedicated to drones. In March, Fedorov announced that seven Ukrainian vocational schools plan to start drone operation programs.

The same month, Syrskyi said the development and use of drones was his priority, describing the technology as being "the key" to Ukraine's advantage over Russia.

The Invisible War: Inside the electronic warfare arms race that could shape course of war in Ukraine
When Ukraine received Excalibur artillery shells in March 2022 from the U.S. shortly after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, it was immediately the military’s weapon of choice. Thanks to their GPS navigation system, these expensive munitions had a high-precision flight trajectory and could…
The Kyiv IndependentOleksandr Tartachnyi
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:25 AM

Russian GRU unit linked to mysterious attacks on US officials abroad.

A collaborative investigation by The Insider uncovered evidence linking the mysterious health condition known as the Havana Syndrome to members of Russia's military intelligence agency. GRU Unit 29155 reportedly used directed energy weapons to target overseas U.S. government personnel.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.