Zelensky: Surpassing Russia in drone operations 'one of the main tasks’ in 2024

by The Kyiv Independent news desk and Kateryna Denisova January 29, 2024 11:14 PM 2 min read
A large Jupiter fixed-wing drone is tested by Defender army at an undisclosed location on Sept. 5, 2023. (Francis Farrell/Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Jan. 29 that one of the main tasks in the ongoing year is to keep ahead of Russia in the quality of drone operations, the production of which Ukraine aims to increase significantly.

Zelensky said he held a conference call with Ukraine's military leadership and intelligence, where the officials discussed drone production, supply, and provision issues for the units.

“The more successful Ukrainian drones are, from FPV (first-person-view) to strategic drones, the more lives of our warriors we will save,” the president noted.

Among other factors, 2023 in Russia's war against Ukraine was defined by the rapid development of drone technology by both sides.

Earlier in January, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said the intensity of drone use and minefields "made it impossible" for both Russia and Ukraine to conduct offensive operations.

Budanov also highlighted the importance of electronic warfare systems to counter enemy drones, which Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi had called “the key to victory in the drone war.”

Speaking at his press conference on Dec. 19 last year, Zelensky announced Ukraine would produce 1 million drones in 2024.

According to Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukraine produced 50,000 FPV drones in December 2023, saying the country aimed to massively scale up its production of drones to tens of thousands per month.

Authors: The Kyiv Independent news desk, Kateryna Denisova
3:49 PM

Media: Putin plans to visit Turkey in February to discuss Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's international visits have been curtailed since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March 2023 for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children. Turkey is not party to the ICC's Rome Statute, meaning it is under no obligation to detain Putin.
2:13 PM

US inspectors arrive in Kyiv to help oversee aid.

"Their meetings with implementers, partners, and the Ukrainian government support oversight and accountability for U.S. assistance to Ukraine," U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink wrote on the social media platform X.
