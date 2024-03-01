Minister: Drone education program to be introduced in Ukrainian schools

This audio is created with AI assistance

Seven Ukrainian vocational schools will implement a commercial drone education program, Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel on March 1.

The new educational project called "Commercial drone pilot" will be launched in Kyiv, Sumy, Lviv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad oblasts.

Drones have been a key tool in Ukraine's defense against Russia's war. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that surpassing Russia in drone operations is one of the top priorities in 2024.

Zelensky also signed a decree on Feb. 6 creating a separate branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces dedicated to drones. It will reportedly focus on creating special drone-specific units, increasing production, ramping up training, and pushing innovations.

"Learning how to operate a drone is vital nowadays in Ukraine," Fedorov said.

"These drones are used for sowing, rescue operations, demining," the minister added.

"They help assess the damage from the combat actions, and journalists use them to film the war."

The EU helped Ukraine purchase drones for educational purposes and prepare teachers for the program, according to Fedorov.

The plan is to extend the number of vocational schools participating in the program and approve an educational standard, creating an opportunity to prepare pupils for a future career in this area, Fedorov said.

The minister also said that more than 200 vocational schools have already requested renovation of their workshops to create "quality conditions" to prepare future specialists.