Reuters: UK company developing EW-proof drones for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The British company Evolve Dynamics is focusing on developing drones for the Ukrainian military that are able to withstand electronic warfare, Reuters reported on March 28.

Electronic warfare focuses on jamming the signals of attack or reconnaissance drones by overloading their receiver with false frequencies, meaning they cannot reach their target.

Evolve Dynamics makes reconnaissance drones, which they provide to Ukrainian military units along with "parts and software updates directly from the company, allowing them, where possible, to make the changes themselves," Reuters said.

The company is now developing "alternative radio link algorithms" to bypass electronic warfare.

Drones have been a key tool in Ukraine's defense against Russia's war. President Volodymyr Zelensky said in January that surpassing Russia in drone operations is one of the top priorities in 2024.

Zelensky signed a decree in February creating a separate branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces dedicated to drones, and in March, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced that seven Ukrainian vocational schools plan to start drone operation education programs.