Drones, Ukraine, War, Electronic warfare, Defense tech
Edit post

Reuters: UK company developing EW-proof drones for Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 28, 2024 10:40 PM 1 min read
A drone operator of Brigade 28th of Ukrainian Army watches a drone landing as he scouts for enemy positions in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, Oct. 3, 2023. (Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The British company Evolve Dynamics is focusing on developing drones for the Ukrainian military that are able to withstand electronic warfare, Reuters reported on March 28.

Electronic warfare focuses on jamming the signals of attack or reconnaissance drones by overloading their receiver with false frequencies, meaning they cannot reach their target.

Evolve Dynamics makes reconnaissance drones, which they provide to Ukrainian military units along with "parts and software updates directly from the company, allowing them, where possible, to make the changes themselves," Reuters said.

The company is now developing "alternative radio link algorithms" to bypass electronic warfare.

Drones have been a key tool in Ukraine's defense against Russia's war. President Volodymyr Zelensky said in January that surpassing Russia in drone operations is one of the top priorities in 2024.

Zelensky signed a decree in February creating a separate branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces dedicated to drones, and in March, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced that seven Ukrainian vocational schools plan to start drone operation education programs.  

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

8:30 PM

Shmyhal, Duda meet in Warsaw.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on March 28, as part of his official visit to Warsaw.
7:38 PM

Zelensky, Speaker Johnson hold call.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson held a phone call on March 28, Zelensky announced on social media.
4:50 PM

Ukraine, Poland ready to conclude agreement on joint border control.

In the document published following the talks, the parties "confirmed their readiness to conclude an Agreement on providing control at joint border checkpoints and cooperation of control bodies" and, once approved by the European Commission, "to launch logistical data exchange at selected road border crossing points."
