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Zelensky congratulates US on Independence Day, thanks Washington for continued support in call with Trump

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by Sonya Bandouil
Zelensky congratulates US on Independence Day, thanks Washington for continued support in call with Trump
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) meets with U.S. President Donald Trump (R) in Davos, Switzerland on January 23, 2026. (Photo by Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump on July 4, congratulating him on U.S. Independence Day and discussing the battlefield situation, diplomacy, and efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Zelensky said he congratulated Trump and the American people on the holiday and thanked the United States for its continued support.

"We are grateful to the United States for all the assistance provided, from Javelins and Patriots to political support," Zelensky wrote, adding that Ukraine also appreciates "that America stands with us in defending our independence."

The two leaders also discussed the current situation on the front line and ongoing diplomatic efforts. "There is a real opportunity to end this war, and America's determination will be decisive," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, he and Trump agreed to continue their discussions in person during the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara.

"Thank you, America! Thank you, Mr. President!" Zelensky wrote, wishing the United States "continued prosperity and every success" on its Independence Day.

Earlier on July 4, Zelensky also invoked the U.S. Independence Day when criticizing Putin for lying about Russian battlefield gains around Kostiantynivka, in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.

"Now, on the eve of America's Independence Day, Putin has chosen to lie to the world and to the President of the United States about the situation on the front," Zelensky tweeted.

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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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