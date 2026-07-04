Zelensky congratulates US on Independence Day, thanks Washington for continued support in call with Trump

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump on July 4, congratulating him on U.S. Independence Day and discussing the battlefield situation, diplomacy, and efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Zelensky said he congratulated Trump and the American people on the holiday and thanked the United States for its continued support.

"We are grateful to the United States for all the assistance provided, from Javelins and Patriots to political support," Zelensky wrote, adding that Ukraine also appreciates "that America stands with us in defending our independence."

The two leaders also discussed the current situation on the front line and ongoing diplomatic efforts. "There is a real opportunity to end this war, and America's determination will be decisive," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, he and Trump agreed to continue their discussions in person during the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara.

"Thank you, America! Thank you, Mr. President!" Zelensky wrote, wishing the United States "continued prosperity and every success" on its Independence Day.

Earlier on July 4, Zelensky also invoked the U.S. Independence Day when criticizing Putin for lying about Russian battlefield gains around Kostiantynivka, in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.

"Now, on the eve of America's Independence Day, Putin has chosen to lie to the world and to the President of the United States about the situation on the front," Zelensky tweeted.