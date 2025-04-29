Canada's Liberals win elections in remarkable turnaround.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article was updated with the latest results.

Canada's Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, won the country's federal elections on April 28 in a campaign shaped by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and expansionist rhetoric.

CTV and CBC reported that the Liberals are on the course to win a minority government and secure their fourth consecutive term in power.

The elections marked a stunning turnaround as the Conservative Party of Pierre Poilievre, whose political style has been likened to Trump, was safely leading the polls mere months before the election.

The Liberals' popularity surged with the resignation of former Prime Minister and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Trump's increasingly hostile policies toward Canada, including 25% tariffs on Canadian imports and calls for absorbing the country as the U.S.'s 51st state.

"Thank you, Canada. Our strength lies in our resolve to work together. United, we will build Canada strong," Carney said.

The latest results show that the Liberal Party is leading with 167 seats, still short of the 172 needed for a majority.

The Conservatives are projected to come second with 145 seats, followed by the regionalist Bloc Quebecois with 23 seats, the center-left New Democratic Party with seven seats, and the Greens with a single seat.

Canada has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine throughout the full-scale war with Russia, providing the country with 19.7 billion Canadian dollars ($14.2 billion) in aid since 2022, including 4.5 billion Canadian dollars in military assistance ($3.25 billion).

Carney, an economist who became Canada's prime minister in March after Trudeau's resignation, has pledged continued support for Kyiv.