The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Canada, Elections, Donald Trump
Edit post

Canada's Liberals win elections in remarkable turnaround

by Martin Fornusek April 29, 2025 8:39 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Mark Carney, Canada's prime minister, speaks during a campaign rally in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on April 8, 2025. (Gavin John/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article was updated with the latest results.

Canada's Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, won the country's federal elections on April 28 in a campaign shaped by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and expansionist rhetoric.

CTV and CBC reported that the Liberals are on the course to win a minority government and secure their fourth consecutive term in power.

The elections marked a stunning turnaround as the Conservative Party of Pierre Poilievre, whose political style has been likened to Trump, was safely leading the polls mere months before the election.

The Liberals' popularity surged with the resignation of former Prime Minister and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Trump's increasingly hostile policies toward Canada, including 25% tariffs on Canadian imports and calls for absorbing the country as the U.S.'s 51st state.

"Thank you, Canada. Our strength lies in our resolve to work together. United, we will build Canada strong," Carney said.

The latest results show that the Liberal Party is leading with 167 seats, still short of the 172 needed for a majority.

The Conservatives are projected to come second with 145 seats, followed by the regionalist Bloc Quebecois with 23 seats, the center-left New Democratic Party with seven seats, and the Greens with a single seat.

Canada has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine throughout the full-scale war with Russia, providing the country with 19.7 billion Canadian dollars ($14.2 billion) in aid since 2022, including 4.5 billion Canadian dollars in military assistance ($3.25 billion).

Carney, an economist who became Canada's prime minister in March after Trudeau's resignation, has pledged continued support for Kyiv.

Ukraine war latest: Putin announces truce on Victory Day; Trump believes Zelensky ready to give up Crimea to Russia
Key developments on April 28: * Putin announces 3-day truce on Victory Day’s 80th anniversary * Trump says he believes Zelensky is ready to give up Crimea to Russia * Russia demands recognition of Crimea, other Ukrainian regions’ annexation in any peace talks * Drones reportedly strike Russian plant producing parts for missiles, radars
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

8:39 AM  (Updated: )

Canada's Liberals win elections in remarkable turnaround.

Canada's Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, won the country's federal elections on April 28 in a campaign shaped by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and expansionist rhetoric.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.