Zelensky arrives in Switzerland as 100 countries, organizations confirm peace summit attendance

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Switzerland on June 14 ahead of the peace summit on June 15, which will be attended by 92 countries and eight organizations.

The Delegation of the President of the Swiss Confederation released a list detailing the confirmed attendees, which include 57 heads of state and 29 representatives on a ministerial level.

Among the organizations that have confirmed their attendance are the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Council of Europe, and the European Parliament.

The number is higher than Bern's figure of 90 confirmed attendees as of June 10, but lower than the 107 countries and international organizations that Kyiv said had confirmed their attendance as of early June.

"There are two days of active work ahead with countries from all corners of the world, with different peoples" who are united by the goal of bringing "a just and lasting peace for Ukraine closer," Zelensky said.

"The peace summit will enable the global majority to take concrete steps in areas that are important to everyone in the world: nuclear and food security, the return of prisoners of war and all deported persons, including deported Ukrainian children," Zelensky added.

Among the participants is Saudi Arabia, despite reports earlier in June that the country was not planning to attend the summit. Zelensky made a previously unannounced visit to Saudi Arabia on June 12.

China is not attending, despite having been invited. Reports emerged on June 13 that Beijing was pushing its alternative peace plan.

Brazil, the Holy See, the U.N., and the Ecumenical Patriarchate are attending the summit not as full participants, but as observers.