Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Switzerland, Volodymyr Zelensky, global peace summit, Diplomacy, Peace Plan
Edit post

Zelensky arrives in Switzerland as 100 countries, organizations confirm peace summit attendance

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 14, 2024 8:46 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Switzerland on June 14, 2024. (President of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Switzerland on June 14 ahead of the peace summit on June 15, which will be attended by 92 countries and eight organizations.

The Delegation of the President of the Swiss Confederation released a list detailing the confirmed attendees, which include 57 heads of state and 29 representatives on a ministerial level.

Among the organizations that have confirmed their attendance are the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Council of Europe, and the European Parliament.

The number is higher than Bern's figure of 90 confirmed attendees as of June 10, but lower than the 107 countries and international organizations that Kyiv said had confirmed their attendance as of early June.

"There are two days of active work ahead with countries from all corners of the world, with different peoples" who are united by the goal of bringing "a just and lasting peace for Ukraine closer," Zelensky said.

"The peace summit will enable the global majority to take concrete steps in areas that are important to everyone in the world: nuclear and food security, the return of prisoners of war and all deported persons, including deported Ukrainian children," Zelensky added.

Among the participants is Saudi Arabia, despite reports earlier in June that the country was not planning to attend the summit. Zelensky made a previously unannounced visit to Saudi Arabia on June 12.

China is not attending, despite having been invited. Reports emerged on June 13 that Beijing was pushing its alternative peace plan.

Brazil, the Holy See, the U.N., and the Ecumenical Patriarchate are attending the summit not as full participants, but as observers.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

4:11 PM

Putin names ceasefire demands, including Kyiv's complete withdrawal from four Ukrainian regions.

Speaking on the eve of the global peace summit in Switzerland on June 15-16, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukrainian troops must leave Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, and Kyiv must abandon any ambition to join NATO. Russia doesn't aim for peace, but for the continuation of the war, the occupation of Ukraine, and the destruction of Ukrainian people, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement.
12:36 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 254 fallen soldiers.

The Geneva Conventions dictate that people who lost their lives during war are entitled to a dignified burial. Over 2,400 fallen soldiers have been repatriated to Ukraine in the last two years.
10:36 AM

Ukraine preparing 10 more bilateral security agreements, Zelensky says.

Over 30 countries have joined the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine so far. The U.S. and Japan joined 15 other countries on June 13, including the U.K., Germany, and France, that have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression.
6:16 AM

Drone attack in Rostov Oblast causes blackouts, fire.

Russian air defense units faced a "mass attack" of drones in the region's Morozovsk district, Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev reported. The attack caused a fire and left some parts of the area without power.
