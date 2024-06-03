Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
News Feed, Ukraine, global peace summit, Peace Plan, Presidential Office, Peace talks
107 countries, organizations confirm participation in Ukraine's peace summit, Presidential Office says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 3, 2024 12:38 PM 1 min read
Some 107 states and international organizations have confirmed their participation in Ukraine's global peace summit, President Volodymyr Zelensky's spokesperson, Serhii Nykyforov, said on June 3 on national television.

The peace summit will be held on June 15-16 in the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland.

Ukraine hopes the summit will address several key areas, such as energy security, the exchange of captives, the return of deported children, global food security, and other topics.

Nykyforov added that the Philippines and Singapore, which Zelensky visited before the peace summit, will also attend the event.

Russia was not invited to the talks, but the Swiss hosts said that Moscow's representatives will have to take part in the process "sooner or later."

China will not attend Ukraine's summit in June as the terms it required to attend were not met.

In the wake of the news of China's absence, Zelensky accused Beijing of "working hard" to prevent countries from attending Ukraine's global peace summit.

Hungary undecided on peace summit participation due to Russia’s absence, Hungarian FM says
Hungary respects Switzerland’s efforts to achieve peace but doubts whether the summit makes sense if “there aren’t both parties to the war” present, according to the minister.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
