News Feed, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, global peace summit, Volodymyr Zelensky, Diplomacy
Media: Saudi Arabia plans to snub Ukraine's global peace summit

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 2, 2024 10:09 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during Zelensky's visit to Saudi Arabia on Feb. 27, 2024. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
Saudi Arabia does not plan to be present at the Global Peace Summit to support Ukraine because Russia will not be there, German news agency DPA reported on June 2, citing diplomatic sources.

Diplomatic sources also told the agency that President Volodymyr Zelensky's planned visit to Saudi Arabia on June 1 to to rally support has been postponed until after the summit. The peace summit will be held on June 15-16 in the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland.

There has been no official confirmation of Saudi Arabia's decision.

Saudi Arabia hosted an international summit on the peace formula in August 2023. The country has also played an important role in negotiating prisoner exchanges with Russia, allowing Ukraine to achieve a major exchange involving nearly 300 people in September 2022.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia has maintained close economic ties with Russia, which have strengthened following the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Russia's subsequent economic isolation from the West.

Ukraine hopes the summit will address several key areas, such as energy security, the exchange of captives, the return of deported children, global food security, and other topics.

Earlier on June 2, Zelensky said that more than 100 countries and international organizations are set to attend, though he also accused China of "working hard" to prevent countries from attending.

Zelensky accuses China of ‘working hard’ to stop countries attending global peace summit
Ukraine hopes the summit will address several key areas, such as energy security, the exchange of captives, the return of deported children, global food security, and other topics.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

10:00 PM

Ground Forces: Some online videos of conflicts with mobilization officers are Russian information operation.

Ukraine's Ground Forces said that a "heavy portion" of the videos on social media networks depicting conflicts with mobilization officers or Armed Forces servicemen are products of an "enemy information operation," according to the branch's Telegram post on June 2. Violence has occurred at some recruitment centers, making the issue vulnerable to exploitation by Russian disinformation actors.
2:31 AM

Romania considers supplying Ukraine with Patriot system, Romanian PM says.

Romania is considering equipping Ukraine with advanced Patriot defense systems to counter Russian attacks. However, President Klaus Iohannis clarified that such a decision would require an approval from an autonomous administrative authority responsible for coordinating national defense and security activities.
1:25 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 1. Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and drone attacks.
