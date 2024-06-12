Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, Diplomacy, Volodymyr Zelensky, global peace summit
Zelensky visits Saudi Arabia ahead of peace summit

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 12, 2024 8:41 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman al Saud on June 12, 2024. (President of Ukraine)
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on social media on the evening of June 12 that he had arrived in Saudi Arabia on a previously unannounced visit.

Zelensky said on social media that he had a "meaningful and energetic meeting with His Highness Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman al Saud."

The two discussed bilateral relations and the preparations for the peace summit, Zelensky said, noting "the good dynamics of the implementation of our previous agreements."

German news agency DPA reported on June 2 that Saudi Arabia was not planning to attend the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland on June 15-16 due to Russia not attending.

Diplomatic sources reportedly told the agency that Zelensky had postponed an earlier planned visit to Saudi Arabia, which he hoped would rally support for the summit, until after the summit took place.

Saudi Arabia hosted an international summit on the peace formula in August 2023. The country has also played an important role in negotiating prisoner exchanges with Russia, allowing Ukraine to achieve a major exchange involving nearly 300 people in September 2022.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia has maintained close economic ties with Russia, which have strengthened following the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Russia's subsequent economic isolation from the West.

The previous meeting between Zelensky and bin Salman was held in February.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:42 PM

Zelensky, Biden to meet in Italy on June 13.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy on June 13, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on June 11.
