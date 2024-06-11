Russia may store 100 nuclear warheads in Kaliningrad Oblast, Polish FM claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia might be storing up to 100 nuclear warheads in Kaliningrad Oblast, located approximately 260 km (160 miles) from Warsaw, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski claimed on June 11, during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin.

This statement coincides with Russia's commencement of the second phase of exercises simulating the launch of tactical nuclear weapons on the same day, with Belarus announcing its participation a day earlier.

Kaliningrad Oblast borders two NATO members: Poland to the south and Lithuania to the north and east. Sikorski highlighted Poland's proximity to Belarus, a key Moscow ally that reportedly hosts Russian tactical nuclear arms.

"This means that an attack on the European Union is quite likely," Sikorsky said.

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin has frequently issued nuclear threats against Ukraine and the West. Although these threats have not been realized, Russia continues to conduct public exercises simulating the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

A White House official indicated on June 7 that the United States might need to increase its deployment of strategic nuclear weapons in response to growing threats from China, Russia, and other adversaries.