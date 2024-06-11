Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Russia may store 100 nuclear warheads in Kaliningrad Oblast, Polish FM claims

by Kateryna Hodunova June 12, 2024 12:11 AM 1 min read
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski speaks to the media in Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 30, 2024. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Russia might be storing up to 100 nuclear warheads in Kaliningrad Oblast, located approximately 260 km (160 miles) from Warsaw, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski claimed on June 11, during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin.

This statement coincides with Russia's commencement of the second phase of exercises simulating the launch of tactical nuclear weapons on the same day, with Belarus announcing its participation a day earlier.

Kaliningrad Oblast borders two NATO members: Poland to the south and Lithuania to the north and east. Sikorski highlighted Poland's proximity to Belarus, a key Moscow ally that reportedly hosts Russian tactical nuclear arms.

"This means that an attack on the European Union is quite likely," Sikorsky said.

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin has frequently issued nuclear threats against Ukraine and the West. Although these threats have not been realized, Russia continues to conduct public exercises simulating the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

A White House official indicated on June 7 that the United States might need to increase its deployment of strategic nuclear weapons in response to growing threats from China, Russia, and other adversaries.

Opinion: Much ado about Russia’s nuclear rumblings?
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the Kremlin has sought to play the nuclear card – both to frighten Ukraine and to deter the West from assisting. Kyiv and its partners cannot ignore Moscow’s nuclear threats, but they should understand that the Russian leadership does not
The Kyiv IndependentSteven Pifer
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
