News Feed, G7, Volodymyr Zelensky, Pope Francis, Ukraine, Peace Plan, Russia abducting Ukrainian children
Zelensky discusses peace, return of abducted Ukrainian children with Pope

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 14, 2024 6:57 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Pope Francis in Italy on June 14, 2024. (President of Ukraine)
President Volodymyr Zelensky met Pope Francis on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy on June 14, and discussed topics including establishing a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Zelensky previously met Pope Francis in May 2023 during a visit to the Vatican, where they spoke for over half an hour.

On the sidelines of the G7 summit, Zelensky thanked the Pope "for his prayers for peace in Ukraine, spiritual closeness to our people, and humanitarian aid to Ukrainians."

Zelensky said he "informed the Pope about the consequences of Russian aggression, its air terror, and the difficult energy situation" and discussed "the Holy See's role in establishing a just and lasting peace," as well as expectations of the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland.

Pope Francis was criticized in March by leaders including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and NATO General Jens Stoltenberg for calling on Ukraine to "not be ashamed to negotiate" with Russia.

In an interview with Swiss broadcaster RSI, Pope Francis said that Ukraine should have the "courage" to negotiate peace with Russia and raise the "white flag."

President Volodymyr Zelensky responded in his nightly address on March 10 without mentioning the Pope directly, saying that Russia is "not moving further into Europe only because they are being held back by Ukrainians with weapons in their hands and under the blue and yellow flag."

The Vatican responded on March 11 that Russia should take the first steps toward negotiations with Ukraine, and that the Pope's call was to "create the conditions for a diplomatic solution in search of a just and lasting peace."

Explainer: What is the global peace summit in Switzerland, and what does Ukraine hope to achieve?
Well into the third year of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine is looking to strengthen international support for its peace plan at the upcoming global peace summit on June 15-16. While Russia has not been invited to the summit and has dismissed Ukraine’s plan outright, so far 107 countries
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

4:11 PM

Putin names ceasefire demands, including Kyiv's complete withdrawal from four Ukrainian regions.

Speaking on the eve of the global peace summit in Switzerland on June 15-16, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukrainian troops must leave Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, and Kyiv must abandon any ambition to join NATO. Russia doesn't aim for peace, but for the continuation of the war, the occupation of Ukraine, and the destruction of Ukrainian people, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement.
12:36 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 254 fallen soldiers.

The Geneva Conventions dictate that people who lost their lives during war are entitled to a dignified burial. Over 2,400 fallen soldiers have been repatriated to Ukraine in the last two years.
10:36 AM

Ukraine preparing 10 more bilateral security agreements, Zelensky says.

Over 30 countries have joined the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine so far. The U.S. and Japan joined 15 other countries on June 13, including the U.K., Germany, and France, that have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression.
6:16 AM

Drone attack in Rostov Oblast causes blackouts, fire.

Russian air defense units faced a "mass attack" of drones in the region's Morozovsk district, Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev reported. The attack caused a fire and left some parts of the area without power.
