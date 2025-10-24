Zelensky arrives in London ahead of 'Coalition of the Willing' summit

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in London on Oct. 24 as the city prepares to host a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," a European-led initiative launched by the U.K. and France.

The coalition, formed earlier this year, aims to establish long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, potentially including the deployment of a multinational peacekeeping force once the war ends.

The London gathering is expected to focus on how allied nations "can further strengthen Ukraine's hand and cripple Russia's ability to continue to wage war," the British government said.

Upon arrival in London, Zelensky met with King Charles III and inspected the 1st Battalion of the Grenadier Guards before being received inside Windsor Castle. He is later scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street.

The Ukrainian president's visit follows a tense Oct. 17 meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, during which Kyiv failed to secure a deal for the acquisition of Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The White House has since canceled Trump's planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest and announced new sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies, which analysts view as a sign of Washington's readiness to pressure Moscow.

A source in the Presidential Office earlier told the Kyiv Independent that Kyiv hopes the talks will prioritize energy cooperation and weapons supplies, particularly as Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

French President Emmanuel Macron previously said that 26 countries are prepared to send troops or provide other forms of support as part of the coalition's framework, though European and Ukrainian officials have expressed doubts about the plan's feasibility and timing.

The London summit comes a day after Zelensky attended a European Council meeting in Brussels, where EU leaders discussed further sanctions against Russia and the use of immobilized Russian assets to fund Ukraine's reconstruction.

His visit to Brussels followed a stop in Sweden on Oct. 22, part of a broader tour aimed at securing ongoing international backing as Ukraine braces for renewed Russian strikes on its power grid.