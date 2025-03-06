The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, European Union, Brussels
Edit post

Zelensky arrives in Brussels for EU summit on Ukraine, defense boost

by Martin Fornusek March 6, 2025 12:58 PM 3 min read
European Council President Antonio Costa, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, on March 6, 2025. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Brussels on March 6 to attend an emergency EU summit, which was called to discuss further support for Ukraine and Europe's efforts to boost its own defense capabilities.

The meeting comes amid seismic geopolitical shifts as U.S. President Donald Trump cut off military aid for Ukraine while renewing ties with Moscow, casting doubt on his commitment to Kyiv's and Europe's security.

European leaders are expected to discuss the European Commission's ReArm plan, which would free up billions of euros for defense investments.

The topic of Europe's military assistance for Ukraine, even more crucial now amid the U.S. pause, is also expected to be on the agenda. It is unclear whether the EU will be able to move forward with new commitments to Ukraine as Hungary's Moscow-friendly leader, Viktor Orban, promised to block military aid.

European Council President Antonio Costa, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, on March 6, 2025. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent)
European Council President Antonio Costa, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, on March 6, 2025. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent)
Ukrainian flags being put up beside EU flags at the start of the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, on March 6, 2025. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent)

"A stronger European defense is a boost for Ukrainian defense, and a stronger capacity of Ukraine's defense is also important (for boosting) our own defense," European Council President Antonio Costa said during doorstep comments beside President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"This is a watershed moment for Europe... Europe faces clear and present danger," von der Leyen said, stressing that EU countries need the capability to protect themselves as they push for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

"And this is the reason why I present today to the leaders the ReArm Europe plan. The ReArm Europe plan provides up to 800 billion euros ($860 billion) for defense investment," von der Leyen said.

Zelensky thanked the European leaders for their "strong support" for Ukraine.

"You made a strong signal to Ukrainian people, to Ukrainian warriors, civilians, to our families, and it is great that we are not alone. We know it, and we feel it," he said.

Trump’s alignment with Russia derails Europe’s push for a peacekeeping force in Ukraine
European countries have intensified talks on sending peacekeepers to Ukraine to monitor and enforce a possible ceasefire. But the potential deployment of European peacekeepers to Ukraine faces a lot of challenges and uncertainties. There is no unity among European countries on the issue, with some…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

9:36 AM

Lithuania exits Convention on Cluster Munitions.

The Lithuanian parliament voted to exit the treaty last July, leading to Vilnius submitting documents for withdrawal in the autumn of that year. The six-month deadline for leaving the convention expired on March 6.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.