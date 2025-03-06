Zelensky arrives in Brussels for EU summit on Ukraine, defense boost

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Brussels on March 6 to attend an emergency EU summit, which was called to discuss further support for Ukraine and Europe's efforts to boost its own defense capabilities.

The meeting comes amid seismic geopolitical shifts as U.S. President Donald Trump cut off military aid for Ukraine while renewing ties with Moscow, casting doubt on his commitment to Kyiv's and Europe's security.

European leaders are expected to discuss the European Commission's ReArm plan, which would free up billions of euros for defense investments.

The topic of Europe's military assistance for Ukraine, even more crucial now amid the U.S. pause, is also expected to be on the agenda. It is unclear whether the EU will be able to move forward with new commitments to Ukraine as Hungary's Moscow-friendly leader, Viktor Orban, promised to block military aid.

European Council President Antonio Costa, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, on March 6, 2025. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent) European Council President Antonio Costa, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, on March 6, 2025. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent) Ukrainian flags being put up beside EU flags at the start of the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, on March 6, 2025. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent)

"A stronger European defense is a boost for Ukrainian defense, and a stronger capacity of Ukraine's defense is also important (for boosting) our own defense," European Council President Antonio Costa said during doorstep comments beside President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"This is a watershed moment for Europe... Europe faces clear and present danger," von der Leyen said, stressing that EU countries need the capability to protect themselves as they push for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

"And this is the reason why I present today to the leaders the ReArm Europe plan. The ReArm Europe plan provides up to 800 billion euros ($860 billion) for defense investment," von der Leyen said.

Zelensky thanked the European leaders for their "strong support" for Ukraine.

"You made a strong signal to Ukrainian people, to Ukrainian warriors, civilians, to our families, and it is great that we are not alone. We know it, and we feel it," he said.