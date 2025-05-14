Become a member
Yermak tells Reuters Zelensky may travel to Vatican for Pope Leo’s inauguration

3 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Yermak tells Reuters Zelensky may travel to Vatican for Pope Leo’s inauguration
Zelensky holds a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky / X)

President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to attend the inaugural Mass of newly elected Pope Leo at the Vatican this Sunday, if his wartime obligations allow, his chief of staff Andriy Yermak told Reuters on May 13.

The event, taking place in St. Peter’s Square, will mark the formal installation of the new leader of the Catholic Church, who was elected on May 8. A number of global leaders are expected to be present.

"He (Zelensky) is planning to come, but you know that before (Sunday) we have some other very important meetings," Yermak said, referring to potential peace talks scheduled in Turkey this week. He added that while plans remain uncertain due to the ongoing war, Zelensky would be "happy to be in Rome on this day."

Yermak confirmed that the new pontiff had a phone call with Zelensky on Monday, during which the pope expressed willingness to facilitate meetings between global leaders and vowed to support efforts for "a just and lasting peace." According to Yermak, the pope spoke "very warmly" about Ukraine and reacted "very, very positively" to an invitation to visit the country, though no visit has been confirmed.

Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump met previously in St. Peter’s Basilica during the funeral of Pope Francis on April 26. The two leaders reportedly discussed air defense systems and further sanctions on Russia. "It’s a great place for such meetings. The meeting with Trump was the confirmation of this," Yermak said.

While the United States has yet to announce who will represent the Trump administration at Sunday’s Mass, expectations are high for key side meetings.

Yermak acknowledged past tensions between Kyiv and the Vatican during Pope Francis’s tenure—particularly after his controversial "white flag" comment—but expressed cautious optimism. "We think it (Leo’s papacy) will be some continuation of the policy of Pope Francis," he said, noting the Church’s humanitarian aid and efforts to help return Ukrainian children taken by Russia. "But at the same time, it will be a new policy."

Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper's Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master's degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

