Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed
Tuesday, May 13
Show More
News Feed

Putin's refusal to join Istanbul talks would be 'last signal' Russia doesn't want peace, Zelensky's chief of staff says

2 min read
Avatar
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Putin's refusal to join Istanbul talks would be 'last signal' Russia doesn't want peace, Zelensky's chief of staff says
Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak duing an online adress to the the Copenhagen Democracy Summit in Denmark on May 13, 2025. (Andriy Yermak/Telegram)

Russian President Vladimir Putin's potential refusal to attend peace talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul would be the "last signal" that Russia is not willing to end the war in Ukraine, Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak said on May 13.

Zelensky invited Putin to meet in Turkey on May 15 to launch the first direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow since 2022, though the Kremlin has not revealed whether the Russian leader would attend.

"Up until now, we have not received an answer or confirmation that President Putin will be in Turkey. But President Zelensky of Ukraine is ready and will go," Yermak said in a keynote discussion at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, in comments reported by Politico.

Yermak said Ukraine is "ready to discuss anything," but "only if a ceasefire is achieved."

"We're ready to discuss any options that are on the table. There are many interesting and very strong options. The strongest guarantee is Ukraine's prepared and trained military force, and our partners exactly understand what we need to prevent such a terrible war from happening again," he said.

Yermak added that if Putin does not come to Turkey, it will be "the last signal" that Russia "does not want to end the war and is not ready for any negotiations."

Ukraine and its European allies have urged an unconditional ceasefire starting on May 12 as the first step toward peace. Russia has ignored this proposal, continuing its attacks on Ukraine.

Asked by the Kyiv Independent whether Zelensky plans to make the trip even if Russia does not support the truce or if Putin declines to attend, a source close to the president said, "We are ready for all options. But of course, we are separately waiting for a response on the ceasefire."

The last face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelensky took place in 2019 in Paris during a Normandy Format summit. Since then, there have been no direct in-person meetings between the two leaders.

Ukraine and Russia have not held direct peace talks since the unsuccessful negotiations in Istanbul in 2022.

‘Not what Putin was expecting’ — What we know (and don’t know) about Ukraine, Russia peace talks in Istanbul
Russian President Vladimir Putin may have gotten more than he bargained for when, on May 11, he rejected calls for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire and invited Ukraine to engage in direct talks in Istanbul later this week. In what may have been a surprise for the Russian leader, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded by accepting the invitation, saying he was ready to meet Putin in Turkey on May 15. “This is not what Putin was expecting,” Oleksandr Merezhko, a Ukrainian lawmaker and
The Kyiv IndependentChris York,
WarUkraineRussiaAndriy YermakVladimir PutinVolodymyr ZelenskyPeace Talks
Avatar
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most Popular

Editors' Picks