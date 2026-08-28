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Why Ukraine can’t stop Russia’s ballistic missiles

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Russia’s ballistic missile attacks are hitting Ukraine’s cities harder than ever, with July 2026 seeing the highest number of civilians killed or injured in Ukraine in a single month since March 2022. As Russia ramps up its use of ballistic missiles, Ukraine is struggling to defend its cities from attacks far beyond the front line. The U.S.-made Patriot remains Ukraine’s most effective defense against ballistic missiles, but there are not enough interceptors to protect the country from Russia’s
VideoPatriot Air Defense SystemAir defenseBallistic missileRussiaUkraineWarUS aid to UkraineRussian attack
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How a Ukrainian escaped Russian occupation – twice

How a Ukrainian escaped Russian occupation – twice

Ukraine's 35-year fight for independence | Ukraine This Week

Ukraine's 35-year fight for independence | Ukraine This Week

Fedorov’s call for wartime elections, explained

Fedorov’s call for wartime elections, explained

How did democracy die in Russia? Interview with Michael McFaul

How did democracy die in Russia? Interview with Michael McFaul

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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