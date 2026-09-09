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As Russia-Ukraine war escalates in the air, what comes next?

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In this interview, The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell speaks with Mykola Bielieskov, senior analyst at Come Back Alive and research fellow at the National Institute for Strategic Studies, about why Russian advances have slowed, how Ukraine’s drone tactics are reshaping the battlefield, and the limits of relying on manpower alone.
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Inside front-line Zaporizhzhia as Russian FPV drones move closer

Inside front-line Zaporizhzhia as Russian FPV drones move closer

How Kyiv residents cope with constant drone attacks

How Kyiv residents cope with constant drone attacks

Who has the upper hand in Ukraine’s evolving drone war?

Who has the upper hand in Ukraine’s evolving drone war?

Why Russia escalates attacks on Ukraine’s businesses, explained

Why Russia escalates attacks on Ukraine’s businesses, explained

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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