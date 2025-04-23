‘There are not enough’ — Putin admits gaps in Russian weapons manufacturing

This audio is created with AI assistance

Despite significantly ramping up weapons production last year, Russia's armed forces are still missing key military equipment, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the state Military-Industrial Commission on April 23, Kremlin state media reported.

The Russian army received in 2024 over 4,000 armoured vehicles, 180 warplanes and helicopters, over 1.5 million drones of various types, Putin claimed, adding that approximately 4,00 FPV drones are sent to the battlefield daily.

"Last year, almost all defense companies fulfilled the tasks of the state defense order, qualitatively and on time, and some types of weapons were (produced) ahead of schedule," Putin said.

Despite this, he said there are still gaps in Russian weapons manufacturing.

"I know very well that these means of defeat (drones) are still lacking. There are not enough," he said.

"I am sure that all plans to increase the production of [...] drones will certainly be fulfilled. They are very much awaited on the line of contact. In fact, this is currently one of the major factors in combat success," he added.

Putin said Russia was pushing forward to gain technological advantages, claiming the Kremlin has modernized more than 400 companies in recent years.

"Global trends in the development of military technologies should be taken into account to forecast and understand potential armed conflicts, as the future is rapidly approaching," he said.

He added that the Kremlin’s experience in the "special military operation" is being studied "without any exaggeration by all armies of the world, leaders of the global arms industry, and high-tech companies."

"And we need to be one step ahead, as we have been able to do recently and, I am sure, will be able to do in the future."

Both Ukraine and Russia have increasingly relied on drone warfare, using aerial, naval, and ground-based drones for reconnaissance and combat missions.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine and Russia have been developing and deploying technological innovations and cutting-edge unmanned systems.

Russia is using drones not only on the frontline but also to target civilians on a daily basis.