Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Biden, NATO chief meet in Washington ahead of NATO summit

by Rachel Amran June 14, 2023 5:17 AM 2 min read
US President Joe Biden meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 13, 2023. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/ AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Biden met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington on June 13 ahead of a major NATO alliance meeting next month in Lithuania.

NATO's 31 member states will meet in Vilnius to face a number of issues, including potential security guarantees for Ukraine, Sweden's entrance into the alliance, and Stoltenberg's possible successor.

During the meeting, Biden reemphasized the U.S.'s commitment to defending any NATO country that comes under attack.

“We’ve strengthened NATO’s eastern flank, made it clear we’ll defend every inch of NATO territory,” Biden said. "The commitment of the United States to NATO’s Article 5 is rock solid. And at our summit in Lithuania next month, we’re going to be building on that momentum."

Ukraine's accession into the NATO alliance has become a topic of contention over the last few months.

General Stoltenberg said in April that all members have agreed that Ukraine will eventually join the alliance when the war is over. However, earlier this month, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that there  is "no point" in attending the Vilnius meeting unless the alliance offers a membership invitation or "some kind of signal."

Allied air forces recently participated in  the largest military air exercises in NATO's history in Germany on June 12.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
