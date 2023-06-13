Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
NATO hosts largest air-deployment exercises in history

by Haley Zehrung June 13, 2023 3:48 AM 2 min read
Allied aircraft participating in German Air Force led exercise Air Defender 2023. (Photo byNATO Allied Air Command)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Allied air forces participated in the largest military air exercises in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's history in Germany on June 12, NATO announced on its website.  

The two-week exercise, called Air Defender 23, includes nearly 10,000 personnel and 250 aircraft from 25 countries.

The exercises, which Germany has been planning since 2018, are modeled on a scenario in which NATO allies need to deploy their forces to Germany as quickly as possible to fight against hypothetical occupational forces.

Even though Germany began planning the multinational exercise more than five years ago, Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was a catalyzing force in seriously preparing for the possibility of a NATO air deployment.

Air defense has consistently been a weak spot for the Ukrainian military and has largely been supplemented by international support. Recently, allies agreed to give Ukraine F-16 fighter jets and to provide training to Ukrainian pilots to build a "fighter jet coalition," and increase Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

According to NATO, training missions will primarily take place over the North Sea, the Baltic Sea and Southern Germany, but will not directly aim at any Russian territory. The exercises will take place until June 23.

"Air Defender sends a clear message that NATO is ready to defend every inch of Allied territory,” said NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu. "As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our countries and our people safe."

Author: Haley Zehrung
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

