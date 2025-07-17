Become a member
News Feed

US unveils 'reliable and cost-effective' drone to rival Iranian-designed Shaheds

1 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
US unveils 'reliable and cost-effective' drone to rival Iranian-designed Shaheds
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (L) is briefed on an exhibit of Multi-Domain Autonomous systems at the Pentagon, July 16, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

The United States has unveiled a new low-cost combat drone aimed at rivaling Iranian-designed Shahed-type drones, online military magazine Defence Blog reported on July 16.

Since late 2022, Shahed drones have played a key role in Moscow's airstrike strategies against Ukraine, valued for their affordability and substantial payload.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reviewed the drone, known as the Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System (LUCAS), during a July 16 demonstration at the Pentagon.

Developed by Arizona-based defense contractor Spektreworks, LUCAS was designed as a flexible, modular platform for strike, reconnaissance, and communications support.

Described as a "reliable and cost-effective," the drone features an open architecture design that enables quick payload swaps and various launch options, including vehicle deployment.

The revelation comes as Russia's increasing deployment of Shahed-type drones in Ukraine.

Ukraine has concentrated on building fleets of interceptor drones to target and neutralize incoming Shahed-type UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles). Anti-drone defense has become a top priority for national security.

"Ukraine is already using interceptors to shoot down Shaheds and is expanding their production," President Volodymyr Zelensky's office wrote on June 21.

Article image
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

