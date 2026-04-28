Ukraine war latest: Russia's Tuapse oil refinery disaster deepens after new drone strike

Key developments on April 27:

Russia's Tuapse oil refinery disaster deepens after Ukraine's drones strike yet again

At least 2 people injured in Kyiv as daytime Russian drone attack hits building, cemetery grounds

Zelensky slams Israel for buying stolen Ukrainian grain, says Kyiv prepares sanctions

Russian Iskander missile storage facility in occupied Crimea hit, Ukraine's Special Forces release video

Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in the southern Russian city of Tuapse in the Krasnodar Krai overnight yet again, the General Staff said on April 28.

Tuapse has faced intensified strikes over the past weeks, including strikes on the Tuapse oil refinery on April 20 and April 16, leaving multi-day fires burning in the Russian town.

"This facility is involved in supplying the Russian Federation's occupation army on Ukrainian territory," the General Staff said in its Facebook statement, adding that the attack caused fire and that the extent of the damage is being assessed.

After the April 20 strike, 24 storage tanks were destroyed and four more damaged, according to the General Staff. A fire ignited by the initial April 16 attack had been contained, but a second strike reignited it and significantly worsened the situation, with flames burning continuously since then.

Videos shared by local residents on social media showed a large plume of smoke rising above the refinery, along with rainfall that left a black film on surfaces and dark puddles in its wake.

At least 2 people injured in Kyiv as daytime Russian drone attack hits building, cemetery grounds

A daytime Russian drone attack on Kyiv damaged a building under construction and a cemetery's territory, injuring two people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on April 28.

One of the injured victims received on-site treatment, while another one, a pedestrian wounded in a car accident caused by the drone attack, has been hospitalized, the mayor reported.

Damage in the two districts of the capital was caused by drone debris shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, according to Klitschko.

Daytime drone attacks on Kyiv are rare, as Ukrainian air defenses typically intercept Russian drones in surrounding areas or regions. Russia has been experimenting with different drone and missile tactics to penetrate air defenses and identify vulnerabilities. Kyiv, home to Western embassies and key government buildings, is the most heavily protected city in Ukraine.

Kyiv Independent reporters on the ground heard explosions in the city center at around 2:20 p.m. Air raid sirens went off at 2:08 p.m. and lasted about 50 minutes.

The State Emergency Service (DSNS) reported that rescuers were working at locations in two districts affected by the daytime drone strike.

Russian Iskander missile storage facility in occupied Crimea hit, Ukraine's Special Forces release video

Ukrainian drones struck an Iskander missiles storage facility in Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) reported on April 28.

The storage facility was located on the territory of a former missile base near the village of Ovrazhki, 40 kilometers (around 25 miles) from the city of Simferopol, SOF said.

From the base, Iskander missiles could reach the front lines or rear Ukrainian cities "in a matter of minutes," SOF said.

Zelensky slams Israel for buying stolen Ukrainian grain, says Kyiv prepares sanctions

President Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly condemned Israel, which he accused of buying grain stolen by Moscow from Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

"Purchasing stolen goods in all normal countries is an act that entails legal liability," Zelensky said. "The Israeli authorities couldn't have not known which ships and with what cargo arrived at the country's ports."

The president added that "Ukraine, based on information from our intelligence, is preparing an appropriate sanctions package that will cover both those who directly transport this grain and those individuals and legal entities who try to profit from such a criminal scheme."

"We will also coordinate with European partners so that the relevant individuals are included in the European sanctions regimes," he added.