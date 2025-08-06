US to auction $300 million Russian oligarch yacht seized after full-scale invasion of Ukraine

A luxury superyacht seized from a sanctioned Russian billionaire will be sold at auction next month, with sealed bids due Sept. 10, according to the official auction site.

The Amadea yacht, valued at more than $300 million, was seized from sanctioned Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, who has close ties to the Kremlin, in April 2022 in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The auction represents one of the largest and most valuable sales of Russian oligarch assets seized under Western sanctions.

The 106-meter (348-foot) Amadea, built by German shipyard Lürssen in 2017, features a helipad, pool, jacuzzi, gym, spa, beauty salon, and eight staterooms. The vessel spans six decks and can accommodate up to 22 guests and 36 crew members.

According to the auction's official site, the yacht is currently berthed in San Diego, California, and will be sold "as is, where is" to the highest bidder.

A U.S. District Court in New York ordered the yacht forfeited in March 2025, and the U.S. Marshals Service authorized its sale in July.

The auction is being administered by National Maritime Services in collaboration with Fraser Yachts, the official site reads.

Under auction rules, bidders must submit a $10 million deposit and provide required documents by Sept. 5. The winning bidder must pay an additional $10 million within 10 days of being notified, then the full remaining amount within 28 days.

The previous owner, Suleiman Kerimov, who built his fortune through stakes in Russian gold producer Polyus, has an estimated net worth of $10.7 billion, according to Forbes.

The businessman was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury in 2014 and 2018 over Russia's activities in Ukraine and Syria.

The oligarch, who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, represents one of the primary targets of Western efforts to seize Russian assets following the invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. prosecutors filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit against the Amadea in October 2023, alleging Kerimov purchased the yacht through shell companies in 2021.

Previously, in July 2022, the Treasury Department blocked a Delaware-based company called Heritage Trust, worth over $1 billion and linked to Kerimov. Officials said it was used to funnel money into the U.S. through front companies and European foundations.