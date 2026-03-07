Zelensky points to Russia-Iran coordination in Middle East drone strikes

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 7 that Russian components have been identified in Iranian-made drones used in attacks against U.S. forces and countries in the Middle East, pointing to broader cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

"There is evidence of Russian components in the Shahed drones used in the Middle East — against both Arab countries and Americans in the region," Zelensky said in his nightly address.

He added that there are indications Russia may be providing intelligence support to Iran to help refine drone strikes targeting American forces, echoing earlier reporting by the Washington Post. The outlet cited an unnamed official who described Moscow's intelligence support to Tehran as "comprehensive."

The White House dismissed the reports, saying that "it does not really matter, because President Trump and the United States military are absolutely decimating the rogue Iranian terrorist regime."

Zelensky argued that the cooperation demonstrates that the "Russian and Iranian regimes" are sustaining one another and "killing in a practically coordinated way, both here in Europe and there in the Middle East."

The president also said the situation underscores the need for coordinated international defense efforts, particularly against Iranian Shahed drones, which Russia has used extensively in attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

"Defense must also be coordinated," he added. "Life in Europe and life in the Middle East deserve equally effective protection."

Ukraine is working with partners to strengthen defenses against the drones, Zelensky said, adding that Kyiv expects continued international support.

"We quite rightfully expect that our own defense will receive the necessary support as well, and that Russia will face consequences not only for dragging out this war against us, but also for attempting to expand that war further," he said.

"Life needs protection — joint, strong, coordinated action."