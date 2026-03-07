KI logo
War

Zelensky points to Russia-Iran coordination in Middle East drone strikes

2 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Zelensky points to Russia-Iran coordination in Middle East drone strikes
President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers his nightly address to the Ukrainian people on March 7, 2026. (President's Office)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 7 that Russian components have been identified in Iranian-made drones used in attacks against U.S. forces and countries in the Middle East, pointing to broader cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

"There is evidence of Russian components in the Shahed drones used in the Middle East — against both Arab countries and Americans in the region," Zelensky said in his nightly address.

He added that there are indications Russia may be providing intelligence support to Iran to help refine drone strikes targeting American forces, echoing earlier reporting by the Washington Post. The outlet cited an unnamed official who described Moscow's intelligence support to Tehran as "comprehensive."

The White House dismissed the reports, saying that "it does not really matter, because President Trump and the United States military are absolutely decimating the rogue Iranian terrorist regime."

Become a member – go ad‑free

Zelensky argued that the cooperation demonstrates that the "Russian and Iranian regimes" are sustaining one another and "killing in a practically coordinated way, both here in Europe and there in the Middle East."

The president also said the situation underscores the need for coordinated international defense efforts, particularly against Iranian Shahed drones, which Russia has used extensively in attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

"Defense must also be coordinated," he added. "Life in Europe and life in the Middle East deserve equally effective protection."

Ukraine is working with partners to strengthen defenses against the drones, Zelensky said, adding that Kyiv expects continued international support.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"We quite rightfully expect that our own defense will receive the necessary support as well, and that Russia will face consequences not only for dragging out this war against us, but also for attempting to expand that war further," he said.

"Life needs protection — joint, strong, coordinated action."

read also

Russian attack kills 11 in Kharkiv, including 2 children
Russia attacked Kharkiv, Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with ballistic missiles and drones overnight on March 7, targeting energy infrastructure.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
RussiaIranUnited StatesShahed dronesMiddle EastVolodymyr Zelensky
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, March 7
Saturday, March 7
Show More

Editors' Picks