US soldier charged with espionage after attempting to share sensitive data on US tanks with Russia

An active-duty U.S. soldier has been arrested and charged with espionage-related offenses after attempting to share sensitive information about Abrams tanks with Russia, the Justice Department alleged on Aug. 6.

Taylor Adam Lee, 22, of El Paso, Texas is alleged to have transmitted technical information about the M1A2 Abrams tank in June to a person he believed was a Russian intelligence officer in exchange for Russian citizenship.

Lee, who holds top secret clearance within the U.S. Army, allegedly said online that he was willing to "volunteer to assist the Russian federation when I’m there in any way."

Prosecutors allege that Lee delivered a piece of tank hardware to a storage unit in Texas, concluding the act by sending "Mission accomplished" to the person he believed was a Russian intelligence officer. In a separate in-person meeting in July, Lee allegedly provided an SD card to the individual containing controlled technical data documents on the tank, another armored fighting vehicle, and combat operations, according to the Justice Department.

A version of the U.S.-made Abrams tank is currently in use on the battlefield in Ukraine and would likely serve a broad purpose for Russian intelligence.

In a statement by the Justice Department, the commanding general of Army Counterintelligence Command, Brigadier General Sean Stinchon, said that the arrest was "an alarming reminder of the serious threat facing our U.S. Army."

Lee has been charged with offences under the Espionage Act as well as charges stemming from attempting to export controlled technical data without a license. CNN reported, citing court documents, that prosecutors have requested the accused be detained without bond.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, various Western countries have arrested citizens for covert espionage activities related to the war in Ukraine. Moscow has expanded its espionage activities primarily among European nation, seeking to disrupt aid deliveries to Ukraine.