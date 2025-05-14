US reportedly opposes Zelensky's invitation to June NATO summit in The Hague

If confirmed, the decision would mark the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion that President Volodymyr Zelensky is absent, either physically or virtually, from a NATO summit.
The disclosure follows a warning from Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski, who on May 6 said Moscow was carrying out an "unprecedented" interference campaign.
Brazilian President Lula da Silva claimed that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had appealed to his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, to ask Putin if he was willing to conclude a peace agreement.
Earlier reporting from the Washington Post cited a former Russian official who claimed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, would represent Moscow in the talks.
Vyshyvanka, a traditionally styled embroidered shirt or dress, is the central feature of Ukraine’s national clothing.
The Council of Europe on May 14 approved the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Russia's top leadership for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, Ukrainian lawmaker Maria Mezentseva reported.
Viktoria Roshchyna, 27, disappeared in August 2023 while reporting from Ukraine's Russian-occupied territories. Moscow admitted she was in Russian detention the following year.
Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel speaks about the future of the EU-led special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and its role in bringing Russia to justice.
Turkish officials told Bloomberg that while they don't expect Trump to visit Istanbul, they are not ruling it out, and preparations for any scenario are underway.
The air raid was announced at around 2:30 p.m. local time, while the explosion sounded around 2:50 p.m.
Melkonyants was arrested in August 2023 in connection with the activities of the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO), which was co-founded by Golos's legal predecessor, the Golos association.
Ukraine's underground storage facilities are currently using 19.4% of their capacity. Almost 32%, or 2.79 bcm, less gas is available in the storages than in the previous year, according to the estimates.
The majority of Ukrainians, 71%, do not support holding elections before a full peace deal, even in the case of a ceasefire and security guarantees, according to a poll published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on May 14.
US reportedly opposes Zelensky's invitation to June NATO summit in The Hague
The United States is opposing President Volodymyr Zelensky's participation at the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague, Italy's ANSA news agency reported on May 14, citing unnamed diplomatic sources.
If confirmed, the decision would mark the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion that Zelensky is absent, either physically or virtually, from a NATO summit.
The Ukrainian president has attended every NATO summit since February 2022: in person in 2024 in Washington and 2023 in Vilnius, and virtually in 2022.
According to ANSA, almost all allies have expressed surprise to Washington over this move.
One Dutch official told the NOS broadcaster that denying Zelensky a seat at the table would be "a diplomatic disaster for the Netherlands that no speaker could justify."
NATO foreign ministers are expected to meet informally in Antalya on May 14, where the issue could surface despite the session being designated as non-decision-making.
The summit agenda itself remains limited, reportedly to avoid controversy with U.S. President Donald Trump. According to ANSA, the Netherlands has scaled down the format to a single session focused on defense spending and alliance capabilities.
Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO members for not meeting the alliance's 2% of GDP defense spending benchmark and has pushed for it to be raised to 5%.
NOS sources noted the summit is still six weeks away and the decision to bar Zelensky could still be reversed.