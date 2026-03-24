Russia on March 24 launched a rare daytime mass drone attack on Ukraine, with hundreds of kamikaze drones targeting Kyiv and cities across the country, including far-western regions.

Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported hearing air defense activity, drones, and explosions in the western city of Lviv at around 4:20 p.m. local time.

Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported that two districts of the city were hit, resulting in fires in residential buildings in the city center and in the Sykhiv district. At least seven people were injured. He added that the historic city center — a UNESCO World Heritage site — was damaged.

0:00 / 1× The moment of a Russian drone attack on the center of Lviv, 24 March, 2026. (Andrii Smoliy / Telegram)

Another regional capital in Ukraine's West, Ivano-Frankivsk, was also targeted with Russian drones. City Mayor Ivan Martsinkiv said the air defenses were working at 4:51 local time. Suspilne reporters in Ivano-Frankivsk said that the Shahed drone struck the city, and local residents posted videos showing the moment of the attack.

Explosions were also reported in the cities of Ternopil, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr.

Vinnytsia mayor Ivan Morhynov reported that the city is under Russian air attack and urged residents not to post photos and videos.

Other regions, including Kyiv, have also been targeted. The attack is ongoing at the time of press.

Ukraine's Air Force reported at 11:07 a.m., 11:45 a.m., and 12:36 p.m. that drones were flying towards Kyiv Oblast and the city of Kyiv from the northern direction. At 12:35 p.m., an air alert was announced in Kyiv, according to the Kyiv City State Administration.

At 2:23 p.m., the Air Force said that the attack continues with "a large number of Russian drones" flying over the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

"The attack on Ukraine is ongoing. I suppose we will see some more missiles today,"‌‌ Ukraine's Defense Ministry advisor Serhii Flash, said, adding that Russia is constantly changing its tactics for massive strikes, "trying to find vulnerabilities," and break through Ukraine's air defenses.

"The current strategy is to launch strikes spread out over time," he wrote on Facebook.

Monitoring channel, Kyivske nebo (the sky of Kyiv) said that as of 1:58 p.m, "possibly 200 drones" had been shot down.

Kyiv city authorities have not reported damage or casualties as a result of the attack so far, though monitoring channels reported several drones flying over different districts of the capital.

Just hours earlier, Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on multiple Ukrainian cities, killing at least four people and injuring 21 others, local officials reported.

Air raid alerts were issued in nearly all of Ukraine's oblasts overnight, with Russian drones targeting various regions of the country — including reports of drones flying in the country's far-western regions.

Explosions rang out in Kyiv amid a drone attack on the capital. Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported hearing multiple blasts beginning around 12:30 a.m. local time.